Women use DRC's cobalt mining boom to create green jobs

Gerlind Vollmer
November 8, 2024

Cobalt mining in the DRC is male-dominated. The NGO Women in Mining works to mitigate its toll on the environment and find opportunities for women who live with its impact - so that they too can benefit from the cobalt mining boom

