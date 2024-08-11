Women use DRC's cobalt mining boom to create green jobs

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaWomen use DRC's cobalt mining boom to create green jobsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaGerlind Vollmer11/08/2024November 8, 2024Cobalt mining in the DRC is male-dominated. The NGO Women in Mining works to mitigate its toll on the environment and find opportunities for women who live with its impact - so that they too can benefit from the cobalt mining boomhttps://p.dw.com/p/4mkNQAdvertisement