One of the most successful German filmmakers in Hollywood, Wolfgang Petersen is best known as the director of "Das Boot," and "The NeverEnding Story."
The director born in 1941 started his career in television. His war epic "Das Boot" (1981), starring Jürgen Prochnow, was nominated for six Oscars and became a huge international hit. The following film was an ambitious fantasy: "The NeverEnding Story," based on the novel by German author Michael Ende. He then started working in Hollywood, directing blockbusters such as "Air Force One" (1997) and "Troy" (2004). His latest movie from 2016, "Vier gegen die Bank" (Four Against the Bank), is a remake of a TV crime comedy he directed 40 years ago.
"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.