Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Wolfgang Petersen

One of the most successful German filmmakers in Hollywood, Wolfgang Petersen is best known as the director of "Das Boot," and "The NeverEnding Story."

The director born in 1941 started his career in television. His war epic "Das Boot" (1981), starring Jürgen Prochnow, was nominated for six Oscars and became a huge international hit. The following film was an ambitious fantasy: "The NeverEnding Story," based on the novel by German author Michael Ende. He then started working in Hollywood, directing blockbusters such as "Air Force One" (1997) and "Troy" (2004). His latest movie from 2016, "Vier gegen die Bank" (Four Against the Bank), is a remake of a TV crime comedy he directed 40 years ago.

ARCHIV 2011+++++++++++++ German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen smiles in his office in Santa Monica, USA, 24 February 2011. Petersen will watch the Academy Awards at home on TV. Photo: Barbara Munker/dpa (zu dpa ««Ich habe noch vieles, vieles vor» - Wolfgang Petersen wird 75» vom 08.03.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/B. Munker

Wolfgang Petersen, director of 'The NeverEnding Story' and 'Das Boot,' at 80 13.03.2021

He's one of the most successful German filmmakers in Hollywood. Wolfgang Petersen's "Outbreak" also gained renewed popularity during the pandemic.
ANTIKÖRPER Deutschland 2005 Christian Alvart Serienkiller Gabriel Engel (ANDRE HENNICKE) bemalt sich mit dem Blut seiner Opfer. ||rights=ED +++ (C) picture alliance/kpa

Top 10 German thrillers 02.01.2017

The KINO team's personal choice of the top 10 German thrillers. Did we get it right? Check out the new edition of KINO FAVORITES.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 31.12.2016 02.01.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 24.12.2016 23.12.2016

Director Wolfgang Petersen joins us for an interview on a special edition of KINO. We look back at the 75-year-old’s career, and talk to him about working with stars, his greatest success, and his biggest disappointment.
Interview von Hans Christoph von Bock und Scott Roxborough mit dem Regisseur Wolfgang Petersen.

KINO SPECIAL with Wolfgang Petersen 23.12.2016

Director Wolfgang Petersen joins us for an interview on a special edition of KINO. We look back at the 75-year-old’s career, and talk to him about working with stars, his greatest success, and his biggest disappointment.
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 19: Film director Wolfgang Petersen attends a photocall for his upcoming movie Poseidon at a Tokyo hotel on April 19, 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open in June in Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany 22.12.2016

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.10.2016 10.10.2016

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German thrillers from directors like Wolfgang Petersen and Fritz Lang and starring actors like Götz George and Gudrun Landgrebe.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 09.07.2016 11.07.2016

DW-TV's cinema team picks the best German films of all time. Including an anti-war film from the 1950s, a love story set between Hamburg and Istanbul, and a political thriller from behind the Berlin Wall.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 19.03.2016 21.03.2016

In the first in a new series, DW-TV's cinema team picks the best German films of all time. Including an anti-war film from the 1950s and a political thriller from behind the Berlin Wall.
Wolfgang Petersen bei Dreharbeiten, Foto Petersen, Wolfgang Regisseur, (geb. 14.3.1941 Emden). - Wolfgang Petersen waehrend der Dreh- arbeiten zu dem SFB-Fernsehfilm Hans im Glueck. - Foto, undat.; Copyright: picture-alliance/akg-images/Binde

11 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen 14.03.2016

Wolfgang Petersen, the director of "Troy," "Air Force One" and "Das Boot," turns 80. Here's a look back at 11 of the most important films of this German filmmaker who conquered Hollywood.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!*** DW euromaxx_11.03.16_Wolfgang Petersen Copyright: DW

Wolfgang Petersen turns 75 11.03.2016

Birthday greetings for Germany's top Hollywood director. His career has already spanned almost five decades.
10.05.2015+++ Kameramann Michael Ballhaus, aufgenommen am 10.05.2015 vor dem Hans-Otto-Theater in Potsdam (Brandenburg) kurz vor dem Beginn des Jüdischen Filmfestivals Berlin-Potsdam. Foto: Ralf Hirschberger/dpa

Cinematography legend Michael Ballhaus turns 80 04.08.2015

He has worked with directors such as Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Wolfgang Petersen. The achievements of this German cinematographer make him one of the best in the world.
ARCHIV: Filmproduzent und Regisseur Bernd Eichinger haelt in Berlin bei der Verleihung des Deutschen Filmpreises 2010 seinen Ehrenpreis (Foto vom 23.04.10). Der Regisseur und Produzent Bernd.Eichinger ist tot. Er sei am Montagabend (24.01.11) ploetzlich und unerwartet in Los Angeles verstorben, teilte die Film-PR-Agentur Just Publicity mit. (zu dapd-Text) Foto: Axel Schmidt/ddp/dapd

Luminaries mourn death of film producer Bernd Eichinger 26.01.2011

German film and political luminaries are mourning the death of Bernd Eichinger, widely considered to be Germany's most important postwar film producer. He died suddenly from a heart attack in Los Angeles at age 61.
Chris Sturges, of Carlsbad, Calif., reapplies a second coat of primer to the support beams on the Hollywood Sign on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2005 in Hollywood, Calif. Sturges, along with six other painters, are working on the sign which is due to be completed by the beginning of December. (AP Photo/Today's Local News, Christian Calabria)

Director von Donnersmarck makes Hollywood debut with 'The Tourist' 10.12.2010

Big stars, big budgets and big expectations: that's what awaits filmmakers who make the switch to Hollywood. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck is the most recent German director to switch to Hollywood with "The Tourist."
** HANDOUT ** Das undatierte Handoutbild zeigt Daniel Bruehl in der Rolle des Alex im Film Good Bye, Lenin!. Die DDR-Tragikkomoedie von Wolfgang Becker wurde am Freitag, 6. Juni 2003, mit dem Deutschen Filmpreis in Gold als bester Film ausgezeichnet. (AP Photo/X-Filme, HO) ** NO SALES - NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER BERICHTERSTATTUNG UEBER DEN FILM **

Good Bye Melancholy, Hello Hollywood 25.06.2004

At this year's Media Forum in Cologne, directors, actors and PR experts discussed how the image of German film in the U.S. is changing from gloomy subject matter for a select few to happier, more mainstream fare.