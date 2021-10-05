Visit the new DW website

Wolf Biermann

A famous former East German dissident, singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann's expatriation from the German Democratic Republic in 1976 triggered a wave of protests in both East and West Germany.

Born in Hamburg on November 15, 1936, Wolf Biermann moved to East Germany in 1953 to pursue his communist ideals. After getting involved in political theater, he was blacklisted by the East German regime and was forbidden to perform or publish his works in 1963. During his first exceptionally authorized tour in West Germany in 1976, he was stripped of his East German citizenship. His exile provoked protests by leading intellectuals, who also had to leave the German Democratic Republic as a result. Biermann remained politically active afterwards, too.

13/07/2021*** Wolf Biermann singt und spricht beim Festakt zur Übergabe des Archivs des Liedermachers und Dichters Wolf Biermann an die Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin. Die Staatsbibliothek hat das private und berufliche Archiv sowie die persönlichen Tagebücher Biermanns erworben. Biermann gilt als eine der wichtigsten politischen Stimmen des Widerstands in der DDR.

German singer Wolf Biermann shows solidarity with Belarusian activists 05.10.2021

The 84-year-old German singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann is giving his 2020 OVID Prize to Belarusian activist Maria Kolesnikova. He tells DW why.
21.01.2015 *** ARCHIV - Nina Hagen singt bei der Verleihung des B.Z.-Kulturpreises am 21.01.2015 in der Komischen Oper in Berlin. Nina Hagen feiert am 11.03.2015 ihren 60. Geburtstag. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Godmother of punk: Nina Hagen turns 65 10.03.2020

Singer-songwriter, mother, activist, punk — Nina Hagen has many facets. Even at 65, the unique artist with the unconventional outfits continues to strut the very fine line between madness and genius.
28.09.2019 Taiwan Taipei | Wolf Biermann beim „Taipei Poetry Festival 2019“

Wolf Biermann: To call the Nazi era 'bird shit' is criminal 07.11.2019

He was one of the harshest critics of the East German dictatorship. Today, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Wolf Biermann's criticism has found a new target, and he's as provocative as ever.

13.11.1976 ARCHIV - Wolf Biermann, Liedermacher aus der DDR, während seines Auftritts in der Sporthalle in Köln am 13.11.1976. Es war sein erstes Konzert auf einer bundesdeutschen Bühne seit Ostern 1965. Das Konzert wurde vom Westdeutschen Rundfunk live übertragen. Der Künstler, der in der DDR Auftrittsverbot hat, war von der Jugendorganisation der Industriegewerkschaft Metall und von einer Bochumer Studentengruppe eingeladen worden. Foto: Wilhelm Bertram/dpa (nur s/s - zu dpa Liedpoet und «Drachentöter» - Wolf Biermann wird 80 am 14.11.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

How a 1976 concert shook the Berlin Wall 04.11.2019

East German musician Wolf Biermann took the stage in West Germany in November 1976. His performance unleashed a chain reaction of criticism from both the communist state and its citizens — with historic consequences.
(l-r): Die Liedermacher Christian Kuhnert, Gerulf Pannach, Wolf Biermann und der Schriftsteller Jürgen Fuchs Ende August 1977 in West-Berlin. Am 26. August 1977 haben die Behörden der DDR die Liedermacher Christian Kuhnert und Gerulf Pannach sowie den Schriftsteller Jürgen Fuchs aus der Haft entlassen und nach West-Berlin abgeschoben. Die Künstler hatten kurz vor ihrer Abschiebung Anträge aus der Entlassung aus der DDR-Staatsbürgerschaft gestellt. Dem Liedermacher Wolf Biermann war im vergangenen Jahr nach einem Konzert in Köln die Wiedereinreise in die DDR verboten und die Staatsbürgerschaft entzogen worden. | Verwendung weltweit

Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany 04.11.2019

Following a concert in West Germany in November 1976, musician Wolf Biermann was expatriated from the German Democratic Republic. After protests, other artists ended up wanting or having to emigrate from East Germany.
German singer-songwriter and former GDR dissident Wolf Biermann gestures during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

The eternal dissident: Singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann turns 80 14.11.2016

As the German singer-songwriter and famous former East German dissident Wolf Biermann turns 80 on November 15, he releases an autobiography which covers not only his own eventful life, but the country's history.

01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 12.11.2016 14.11.2016

Arts.21 reviews the most vitriolic election campaign in modern US history and asks how Donald Trump will change the US. And: a huge art exhibition in Munich. Plus: Wolf Biermann turns 80, and Africa’s new temple of art.
Bildunterschrift:German singer and songwriter and former GDR dissident Wolf Biermann speaks after performing at the German Lower House of Parliament (Bundestag) during a commemoration event of the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin on November 7, 2014. Biermann, who was kicked out of East Germany in 1976 for his critical songs, performs in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, in a tribute to those who resisted the regime.AFP PHOTO / TOBIAS SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: A bit of fun in the Bundestag! 08.11.2014

There's never been anything quite like it in the German parliament. Dissident songwriter Wolf Biermann took the Left party to task, calling them descendants of a dictatorship. The truth hurts, writes DW's Felix Steiner.
20.01.2009 DW-TV TYPISCH DEUTSCH WOLF BIERMANN

'I'm glad I was wrong about the Berlin Wall' 12.08.2011

Leaving West Germany for the East as a teenager, musician Wolf Biermann hoped to live out his communist ideals. But the civil rights activist’s nonconformist views came in conflict with the East German leadership.
Der Dichter, Musiker und Liedermacher Wolf Biermann steht am Freitag (16.06.2006) nach seiner Auszeichnung mit dem Joachim-Ringelnatz-Preis der Stadt Cuxhaven auf der Bühne der Kugelbake-Halle in Cuxhaven-Döse und liest Texte von Ringelnatz vor. Mit dem Ringelnatz-Preis für Lyrik werden Dichterinnen und Dichter geehrt, die einen bedeutenden, künstlerisch eigenständigen Beitrag zur deutschsprachigen Gegenwartsliteratur geliefert haben. Foto: Ingo Wagner dpa/lni +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Berlin Debates Honorary Citizenship For Wolf Biermann 16.01.2007

Opposition leaders in Berlin would like to make one of Communist East Germany's most outstanding balladeers and political dissidents an honorary citizen. But the proposal is being met with fierce resistance.
Der Ostberliner Liedermacher Wolf Biermann gibt in der fast ausverkauften Kölner Sporthalle sein erstes Konzert auf einer bundesdeutschen Bühne seit Ostern 1965 (Archivfoto vom 13.11.1976). Der Künstler, der in der DDR Berufsverbot hatte, war von der Jugendorganisation der Industriegewerkschaft Metall und von einer Bochumer Studentengruppe eingeladen worden. Wolf Biermann wurde am 16.11.1976 die Staatsbürgerschaft und damit das Recht auf Aufenthalt in der DDR entzogen. Foto: Hans Bertram dpa/lnw (zu dpa-Korr vom 09.11.2006) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Wolf Biermann: Germany's Controversial Coeval 16.11.2006

Wolf Biermann, one of Germany's best-known balladeers, celebrated his 70th birthday this week -- and the 30th anniversary of his expatriation from former East Germany. He was also awarded Germany's highest public honour.
Wolf Biermann, Portraitbild, Liedermacher

A Foreigner in his Home Country 21.11.2001

"I personify both the good and bad of unification"- Author Wolf Biermann has an exceptional personal history in both East and West Berlin. 25 years ago he was deprived of his East German cititzenship. Today he turns 65.