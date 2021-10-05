A famous former East German dissident, singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann's expatriation from the German Democratic Republic in 1976 triggered a wave of protests in both East and West Germany.

Born in Hamburg on November 15, 1936, Wolf Biermann moved to East Germany in 1953 to pursue his communist ideals. After getting involved in political theater, he was blacklisted by the East German regime and was forbidden to perform or publish his works in 1963. During his first exceptionally authorized tour in West Germany in 1976, he was stripped of his East German citizenship. His exile provoked protests by leading intellectuals, who also had to leave the German Democratic Republic as a result. Biermann remained politically active afterwards, too.