The whisky vicar

October 15, 2022

Catholic priest Wolfgang Rothe leads a tour group on a whisky pilgrimage of Scotland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IEP4

Against the backdrop of Scotland's rugged beauty, a self-proclaimed Catholic church rebel is addressing serious topics. Wolfgang Rothe tells of an attempted rape by his bishop, and the silence he was condemned to afterwards. But despite this traumatic experience, he's speaking out and seeking change in the church. He supports ordaining women to the priesthood, Church weddings for same-sex couples, and an open and honest discussion about abuse in the Church.

More from this show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Related topics

DW's Top Story

More stories from DW

