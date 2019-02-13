 Wiped out: Town flushes final roll of 12-year toilet paper supply | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Wiped out: Town flushes final roll of 12-year toilet paper supply

A Bavarian town needed 12 years, but it has finally reached the last roll of a supersized toilet paper order. While the town saved €1,000 with the bulk order, it's planning to establish regular deliveries of two-ply.

Toilet paper rolls (Imago/M. Westermann)

It took 12 years for Bavaria's village of Fuchstal to run out of toilet paper, but "the last roll has now been used up," Mayor Erwin Karg told reporters on Tuesday.

The trouble began in 2006, when a town employee accidentally ordered two truckloads of the product, according to local media reports at the time. When the first vehicle rolled up to the 4,000-people town and delivered the goods, the authorities realized the mistake and managed to cancel the second truck. Even so, the village of Fuchstal was left with the logistical problem of packing away the paper.

Read moreGerman group flushes toilet paper of hate

Officials set up a four-person team to distribute the toilet paper in several public buildings, filling the attic of the local storage building as well all available closets and cabinets in local schools, the town hall and the firehouse. Ordinary citizens showed little interest in the product, as it turned out to be a gray, single-ply brand that tended to turn yellow and grow brittle under prolonged exposure to sunlight.

On the upside, the botched 2006 order saved the city a significant amount of money.

"We were able to save up over €1,000 ($1,130) because the price of wood went up next year, which also made toilet paper more expensive," Karg was quoted by the DPA news agency as saying.

Inspired by the savings, the village has already placed its next large — but not quite so large — order of toilet paper. This time, however, the paper would be white, two-ply and not delivered all at once.

"In my case, it would probably take another 12 years to get used to that," the mayor said.

  • The floating Glitzerschwein sculpture in Halle (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    When glitterpigs fly

    German taxpayers paid €100,000 ($117,000) for the floating sculpture of this "Glitzerschwein" (glitter pig) to be installed in Halle, southern Germany. The half-tonne sculpture was elected by city officials as a symbol of Halle's history — a herd of pigs supposedly helped discover the first salt deposit in the city. The crystals symbolize grains of salt.

  • Small metal platform in Brakel (Bund der Steuerzahler NRW/Bärbel Hildebrandt)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Too much money, too little view

    The town of Brakel near Paderborn first decided to build a fish ladder on its local stream. Then, the city officials also built a €6,200 platform for the visitors. bringing them literally a step closer to nature.

  • Swiss-made solar-powered trash cans (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Solar-powered garbage disposal

    The city of Potsdam has started introducing new, Swiss-made, solar-powered trash cans at a cost of €10,500 each. The can has a built-in garbage press which expands its storage capacity, and an electronic "fullness" indicator. Still, its price tag is a far cry from traditional dumpsters, which cost about €300 apiece.

  • Close up of a gilded wall in Hamburg

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Now a shiny eyesore

    An artistic statement or a waste of money? A local artist gilded a large house in a struggling part of Hamburg, covering an area of some 300 square meters (3,230 square feet) with real gold leaves. Cultural authorities donated over €85,600 for the project.

  • Empty garage level in Winsen

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Ghost car park

    The public garage in downtown Winsen, near Hamburg, has been open for months. Still, the building's 534 parking spots are mostly unused and all but the ground-floor level are unsettlingly empty. The town paid almost €11 million to build the garage, and it will continue to cover the business deficit in the years to come.

  • Metal cage around the old lime tree under construction (Bund der Steuerzahler)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Lime tree squared

    This 400-year-old lime tree in Oberursel near Frankfurt is dying. Local officials have decided to say goodbye to it by making it a part of an art project titled "The passage of time." The celebrity tree will be enclosed in a metal frame with no glass. The price is €77,000, plus a negligible opportunity cost in lost firewood.

  • The Reichstag entrance from a low angle (picture-alliance/Global Travel Images)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    More MPs, more problems

    Thanks to Germany's electoral system and September's unusually diverse results, the new parliament is set to have over 700 members, or about 100 more than usual. The bump will force another €75 million out of citizens' pockets in 2018 alone, says the German Taxpayers Federation.

    Author: Helena Weise, Darko Janjevic


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

German non-profit flushes away right-wing hate

A German organization is pulping Nazi pamphlets and turning it into toilet paper. The material the group deems hateful gets recycled into soft bathroom tissue. (15.09.2017)  

How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

Shiny pigs, gilded houses, and a viewing platform in the middle of nowhere all triggered complaints from the German Taxpayers Federation. The group listed some of the more egregious cases in its annual "black book." (05.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland Demonstration Rettet die Bienen

Germans in Bavaria rally to save the bees 13.02.2019

Activists in the German state of Bavaria are hoping for a referendum on preserving the diversity of species. Over 10 percent of Bavarian voters have signed a petition — the minimum needed to move to the next step.

Deutschland Zugspitze Iglu-Bau

Building an igloo on the Zugspitze 11.02.2019

On Germany's highest mountain guests can check into an igloo like in a hotel - or build one themselves, like DW reporter Tankred Gugisch. He tells us how.

Deutschland Landesparteitag der AfD Bayern

Far-right AfD lawmakers walk out of Holocaust commemoration in Bavaria 23.01.2019

AfD lawmakers in Bavaria's state parliament were sharply criticized for leaving during a speech by Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch. The Holocaust survivor had accused the party of downplaying Nazi atrocities.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  