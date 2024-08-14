Afghanistan After the Withdrawal of NATO Forces

When international troops withdrew in 2021, the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan. The ‘forever war’ was over.

But this documentary shows how western military forces were misled or acted on insufficient intelligence -- with fatal consequences for the Afghan civilians they were sent to protect.

2006: Danish and British soldiers helped local policemen defend themselves against the Taliban in Musa Qala. Image: DR Sales

In 2006, when Danish and British troops were deployed to Musa Qala in Helmand Province, southern Afghanistan, the mission was clear. They were to defend their allies, the local police forces, against Taliban insurgents. But this plan was based on a misconception. While the local police in Musa Qala were seen as the allies of the West in the fight for democracy and human rights, in reality they supported a brutal and murderous drug cartel.

Filmmakers Martin Tamm Andersen and Nagieb Khaja meet Issa Khan, one of the two brutal police commanders from 2006, under dangerous conditions in Afghanistan. Image: DR Sales

Filmmakers Martin Tamm Andersen and Nagieb Khaja uncover this scandal, as well as the local police’s alliance with the brutal brothers Koka and Issa Khan. The filmmakers also examine a corrupt ex-governor’s hold over the Musa Qala police and how this man exploited western involvement to help his drug trade.

After the withdrawal of Western troops, Musa Qala passed into the hands of the Taliban. Image: DR Sales

Musa Qala eventually fell to the Taliban, as the population faced a choice between a ruthless drug cartel and an extremist regime.

The film reveals the tragic betrayal of the international mission that ultimately left an entire country in chaos.

