 Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber into semifinal as top remaining seed | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber into semifinal as top remaining seed

Germany's Angelique Kerber is in to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the third time as she sets her sights on a third Grand Slam win. After a number of shocks, the 30-year-old is the highest ranked woman left in the draw.

Wimbledon Tennis Angelique Kerber (picture alliance/AP Photo/B. Curtis)

It took her seven match points to seal the deal but Angelique Kerber finally got past Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 to set up a semifinal with world no. 12 Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.

Despite her trouble finishing things off, Kerber, a finalist in 2016, looked in fine form for most of the match, racing in to a 4-1 lead in the first set before Kasatkina fought back to 4-3. But the Russian then handed the initiative back to Kerber with a double fault and the German closed out the opener.

The second set saw six consecutive breaks of serve before Kerber finally grabbed the advantage at 6-5. An exceptional series of rallies followed as Kasatkina tried to stay alive before a driven forehand from Kerber finally forced the error and booked her spot in the last four.

“I was just thinking that I was running everywhere on the court," Kerber said after the match. "She was playing very well. I was not thinking too much. I was just playing another point and trying to take the match in my hands.

"I don’t care who I’m playing against. You have to play your best. We are in the semis now. I will have my ice bath like always and then a day off tomorrow and look forward to the next match.”

Seeded 11, Kerber is the highest ranked player still in the tournament and the draw throws up the possibility of a repeat of that 2016 final, when Serena Williams beat Kerber to equal Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam wins.

Elsewhere

Finishing a match that started the day before, Juan Martin del Potro held off a charge from France's Gilles Simon to win in four sets and make the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in five years.

mp/jh (dpa, ap)

DW recommends

Serena Williams claims seventh Wimbledon win with victory over Kerber

Serena Williams has beaten Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 to claim her seventh Wimbledon win and equal Steffi Graf's open-era record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles. (09.07.2016)  

Wimbledon: Serena Williams makes her charge as top seeds fall

While the world's sports fans turn their attention towards the World Cup semifinals, the quarterfinals of the 2018 Wimbledon championships have been decided. Will the winner be a familiar face? (09.07.2018)  

Related content

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Serena Williams

Wimbledon: Serena Williams makes her charge as top seeds fall 09.07.2018

While the world's sports fans turn their attention towards the World Cup semifinals, the quarterfinals of the 2018 Wimbledon championships have been decided. Will the winner be a familiar face?

Wimbledon Championships 2018 | Alexander Zverev (Deutschland)

Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev battles illness to stay in contention 06.07.2018

Alexander Zverev is daring to make good on his ability and make a charge for his first Grand Slam. Serena Williams and Roger Federer continued their fine form, but there were more upsets on day five of Wimbledon 2018.

Mercedes Cup Stuttgart - Roger Federer

Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer returns from hiatus in search of 21st major title 01.07.2018

As Wimbledon begins, Roger Federer, 36, and 32-year-old Rafael Nadal lead the men's draw, while Serena Williams is to try to reclaim her grass title. However, two-time champion Andy Murray has withdrawn due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 