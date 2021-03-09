Why Dessau's clout as a crucial vaccine producer doesn't come out of the blue

The town of Dessau in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt isn't that well known within Germany, let alone abroad. It may ring a bell, though, with global fans of functional design as the place is inseparably linked with Bauhaus architecture.

Dessau has recently been moving into public focus for something completely different though. While Germany has faced huge difficulties in establishing a coherent national vaccine rollout strategy, places like Dessau — and one company there in particular — has been at the center of reports painting a bright future for the whole of Saxony-Anhalt as a critical European hub for the far more complex business of vaccine production.

Dessau is home to IDT Biologika, a company "dedicated to contract development and manufacturing of viral vaccines, viral vectors and biologics," as it says on its website. Its history goes back 100 years, to a bacteriology institute founded in Dessau in 1921. Research and production focus shifted many times at the site through the decades. In East Germany, for instance, it concentrated on programs to treat infectious diseases in animals, among other things. From 2019, though, IDT Biologika has specialized in the custom development and manufacturing of human vaccines and biologics.

The picture shows medical staff working in a lab at Dessau's Bacteriology Institute founded in 1921

Deal with AstraZeneca

What's certain to give the enterprise a huge boost now is an agreement in February with the British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca which hopes to speed up production of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter to support EU needs with the help of IDT.

Both firms will make massive investments to increase Dessau's capacity with the aim of eventually being able to produce millions of doses monthly by the end of 2022. This would see IDT Biologika secure some of the largest vaccine production capacities across Europe.

"We're planning an expansion of the whole manufacturing chain," IDT Chief Executive Jürgen Betzing told DW. "That includes the production of the vaccine itself, but also bottling it up in vials right to the optical control of the vials and the packaging. We can do all of this here in one place, saving our customers long transport routes."

"Following German reunification [in 1990], IDT Biologika has gradually turned into Dessau's biggest employer as a result of its constant investment and innovation drive," Marcel Graul from Dessau's Municipal Office for Economic Development told DW. "And mind you, the Treuhand trust [tasked with privatizing East German assets after unification] had originally declared the predecessor firm could not be restructured to become compatible and profitable."

Part of the €100 million ($120 million) investment that AstraZeneca and IDT are eying in Dessau will go into developing five 2,000-liter bioreactors to crank up production.

The deal could also allow for the manufacturing of similar, vector-based coronavirus vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies.

Vaccine manufacturing is a high-tech procedure, and IDT is well-equipped to cope with the demanding job

Sputnik V, too?

German public broadcaster MDR reported last month about a possible deal between IDT and the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, a deal that IDT's chief executive did not comment on in an interview with DW. Saxony-Anhalt Premier Reiner Haseloff told MDR that" producing Sputnik V in Dessau could be interesting for IDT as it would open up the eastern European market for the company, right across to China."

Acting as a contract manufacturer is an important pillar of IDT's business strategy. On top of that, the company keeps alive its plan to market its own COVID vaccine.

"Work on our own COVID vaccine remains a fascinating job," Betzing insisted. "The Phase I study results [in January] were mostly positive with regard to side effects, only the immune reaction parameters were below our expectations," he continued.

The CEO mentioned the final trials for an optimized product would most likely start in the fall of this year.

IDT Biologika CEO Jürgen Betzing

Strolling across BioPharmaPark

If you want to catch a glimpse of Dessau's pharmaceutical and biotech activities, you need to see its BioPharmaPark a few miles away from the town center. It's huge, no less than 80 hectares in net size, with a good chunk of the area still available for prospective newcomers.

The major player in the park is IDT Biologika with its focus on novel vaccines and biologicals. It inaugurated a new multifunctional vaccine production facility there in 2019. Also on the ground is Merz Pharma focusing on aesthetics, neurotoxins and dermal filters. Oncotech Pharma producing cytostatic drugs that inhibit cell proliferation and Octopharma Dessau with its products based on human plasma are also close by.

The cluster boasts an integrated infrastructure and service network that helps individual companies save costs and profit from synergy effects and access to global markets.

"Investments in BioPharmaPark have had a positive impact on the labor market in Dessau in general," economic development campaigner Marcel Graul pointed out. "One job created in the park on average means another five jobs created in the services sector, benefiting craftspeople, cleaning services, landscape maintenance firms and others."

While many Germans have been surprised during the current pandemic to find Dessau and Saxony-Anhalt making headlines over their vaccine research and production activities, experts like IDT's CEO know it hasn't happened by chance as extensive know-how has always been here and local authorities have played along.

"There's no lack of expertise here, also thanks to three universities that are all close by — Leipzig, Magdeburg and Halle," Betzing argued, adding that the regional authorities' willingness to preserve an expand existing clusters had been helpful, too.

IDT covers the entire production chain — from vaccine production to filling up the vials and packaging

German government thinks big

There's no doubt that life science companies such as IDT with its two German sites in Dessau and Magdeburg plus Dermapharm's Brehna facility [which produces BioNTech Pfizer's vaccine) move into the center of a strategy by the government in Berlin to turn Germany into Europe's No. 1 hub for vaccine production.

Media reports have spoken of plans to produce up to 2 billion doses annually. Whether the figure is true or not, future production is no doubt meant to exceed domestic needs by far, meaning that Germany will once again stay true to itself as an export nation.

IDT's Jürgen Betzing is certain that work on viral immunotherapies and corresponding vaccines will have a bright future, and so will his company.

"After all, there are not so many firms in Germany and elsewhere that are big enough to accelerate this development; so I think we definitely took the right decision some two years ago when we started focusing solely on exactly that."