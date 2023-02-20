Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Africa holds mineral wealth with diverse commodities that are sought after the world over. In the diamond industry, revenues elude local communities despite multilateral certification measures.

In diamond-rich parts of Africa, the revenue from mineral extraction does very little to improve of the quality of life of the people who live in those countries. Botswana, however, is the exception: Data from the World Bank shows it has become one of the most prosperous countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

DW asked diamond industry insiders and experts why the gemstones are being extracted without generating local socio-economic benefits in other African countries.

A 170-carat pink diamond dubbed the 'Lulo Rose' was mined in Lunda Norte, Angola in 2022 Image: Lucapa Diamond Company/AFP

In Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), says African Diamond Council President Dr M'Zee Fula Ngenge, there's a history of conflict brought about by "pervasive greed, postcolonial secessionism, as well as a customary erosion of public sector accountability and government management."

This scenario of conflict in the DRC is the same as in other African countries with large mineral riches as well, says Ngenge, highlighting that many nations in the region are "deliberately targeted for their political and social instability."

"All the countries surrounding the DRC are at risk of being destabilized, resulting from a concentrated aim or focus to extract, abuse or defraud."

Dr M'Zee Fula Ngenge heads the African Diamond Council, an intergovernmental organization that oversees the mining sector Image: Privat

Illegal diamond mining

What Congo, Angola, Mozambique and many other mineral-rich countries in Africa have in common is the fact that there are two markets for the exploitation of mineral resources: a formal extractive industry and a clandestine one, which is dominated by miners and their sponsors.

To understand how the clandestine market for producing and trading diamonds operates, DW visited the diamond-mining town of Cafunfo in Angola's Lunda Norte province, located on the border with the DRC.

Caiongo Adelino has been an informal miner — or garimpeiro — for over 10 years. The 49-year-old says that as a general rule, groups of garimpeiros have sponsors who pay for their trips into the bush to extract diamonds illegaly and later buy the diamonds.

"The last time I sold a diamond it cost $1,250," Adelino told DW. "These are not real prices, because the table that is used for us garimpeiros is one, and the market where they sell the diamonds is another."

The clandestine market for buying and selling the precious stones — particularly diamonds mined by the garimpeiro — is dominated by foreigners: Senegalese, Chinese, French, Eritreans, Guineans and Congolese intermediaries, who are not invested in the upliftment of the local communities.

This is even reflected in their business model: A sponsor distributes essential goods to the garimpeiros for their subsistence in the bush, after which the value of the goods distributed is deducted from the cut that is due to the garimpeiros when they return to sell the diamonds.

After the sale of the diamonds extrated in Cafunfo, the buyer, as sponsor, however still retains 50% of the value of the sale which is due to another group of informal miners as a return on their investment in sourcing the gems.

The remaining 50% is then divided among the garimpeiros.

Developed world turns 'blind eye'

Data from the African Diamond Council indicates that in the case of smuggled rough diamonds of African origin, an estimated 28% to 32% of revenue out of the total African diamond production is lost. Ngenge says this lost revenue pertains specifically to rough and natural, undocumented or uncertified diamonds which are smuggled to the main diamond centers outside of the continent.

"In some cases, illegally transported diamonds are seized and become the property of the state of the countries that confiscate them," he told DW.

"So the 'developed world,' as the Pope recently called them, is certainly guilty of turning a blind eye, ear and mouth to this kind of omission," the African Diamond Council president told DW.

Faking origins

DW also spoke to an expert in the geopolitics of diamonds, who requested to remain anonymous, highlighting the mechanisms of money-laundering behind the trade.

"Sometimes diamonds are stolen from mines in Angola and transported to the DRC, and then exported to Dubai with documents stating that these diamonds come from the DRC, while originally they are from Angola," he said.

"Fortunately, this is not happening on a large scale like it did between 2000 and 2015. Hopefully this situation will be controlled or even resolved, though the borders between the two countries are very difficult to control."

According to the African Diamond Council president, the only way to combat such activities would be by actively fighting poverty in the affected communities.

No benefits for communities

Rafael Marques de Morais, an Angolan journalist and author of "Blood Diamonds," is critical of the reforms in the Angolan and international diamond trade. He believes that the multilateral Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, established in 2003, is being abused to pretend that something is being done about reducing the impact of the looting and transfer of mineral resources from poor countries, especially in Africa.

Rafael Marques de Morais exposed the alleged killings by security guards and soldiers in diamond-rich parts of Angola Image: Privat

"This is the problem with the Kimberley Process — it acts according to the strategic interests of some countries," Marques de Morais told DW. Locals in diamond-rich communities in Africa, he says, are far from seeing any benefits as the precious stones are taken to Antwerp and Dubai.

"It is enough to say that the diamonds are clean to justify everything, but they are not clean because they continue to be violently exploited," Marques told DW.

Informal diamond diggers pictured in Zimbabwe in 2006 - some three years the multilateral Kimberley Process diamond certification scheme Image: AP

Diamonds fuel Russia's war

Marques sees the Kimberly Process as flawed. "There is a conflict, there is the exploitation of local communities, abuses with the local communities in the extraction of diamonds by Russia's Alrosa group," the journalist and author told DW.

A showroom at the Alrosa diamond sorting center in Mirny, Russia Image: Alexander Ryumin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Alrosa has mining interests in Angola and other parts of Africa.

"This is the problem with the Kimberley Process — it acts according to the strategic interests of some countries." Russian diamond operations play in to its war with Ukraine.

The diamond geopolitics expert who spoke to DW, agrees. "Targeting the diamond revenue from the Alrosa operation would be a key issue to avoid the quick cash flow injected into their [Ukraine] war effort," he said.

"The Belgian prime minister is preparing to send Belgian soldiers [to Ukraine] while Belgium continues to participate and provide Russia with money, with the revenue from the sale of its rough diamonds in Antwerp - blood diamonds. Isn't there a conflict of interest?"

Edited by Benita van Eyssen