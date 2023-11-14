Why canceling YouTube's MrBeast after building 100 wells in Africa is not smart

Mimi Mefo Takambou

11/14/2023 November 14, 2023

YouTube's blockbuster creator MrBeast has released a video in which he claims he built 100 wells across Africa. While such a philanthropic endeavor might seem commendable, it unexpectedly ignited a storm of backlash from Kenyan activists and journalists. What are the unintended effects of the YouTuber's actions?