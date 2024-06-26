The UN healthy body has warned that 81% of adolescents, aged 11–17 years, were physically inactive in 2022. If current trends continue, 35% of people will be inactive by 2030.

Nearly 1.8 billion adults are at risk of cancer, stroke, dementia, and diabetes due to insufficient exercise, according to a new WHO report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said physical inactivity has increased globally by five percentage points from 2010 to 2022, with 31% of adults not meeting exercise guidelines.

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, pointed out that 34% of women and 29% of men inactive.

"Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases," said Ruediger Krech, director of the WHO's health promotion department.

"Unfortunately the world is not going in the right direction."

Krech said the risk of non-communicable diseases can be reduced "by making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable."

What kind of physical activity does WHO recommend?

According to the WHO, "Physical activity refers to all movement including during leisure time, for transport to get to and from places, or as part of a person's work or domestic activities."

The WHO recommends 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly.

While moderate everyday activity include very brisk walking or heavy cleaning such as washing windows or mopping, vigorous activities include hiking, jogging, and shoveling.

The WHO also warned that 81% of adolescents, aged 11–17 years, globally were physically inactive in the report, with 7% of adolescent girls being more sedentary than boys.

'Missed opportunity to reduce risks of diseases'

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, emphasized that the new findings underscore a missed opportunity to reduce cancer, heart disease, and enhance mental well-being through increased physical activity.

"We must renew our commitments to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritize bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend."

High-income countries are slightly reducing inactivity rates but are still off track, the report said.

