  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
HealthCameroon

WHO issues cough syrup alert in Cameroon

Aparna Ramamurthy
17 minutes ago

The World Health Organisation has flagged a batch of "Naturcold" cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon as toxic for containing unacceptable amounts of contaminants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U8bz
Diethylene glycol was detected in samples of NATURCOLD
Samples of the NATURCOLD syrup from Cameroon were made available to WHO last monthImage: Naturcold

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert regarding a batch of contaminated cough syrup sold in Cameroon, noting that it contained unacceptable amounts of contaminant chemicals. 

According to the WHO for the region of Africa, the stated active ingredients of Naturcold syrup are listed as paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate — a combination used to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold, flu and allergic rhinitis. 

The cough syrup was analysed in a WHO-contracted laboratory after samples from Cameroon were made available last month. 

As a result of the analysis, as much as 28.6% diethylene glycol was detected in the syrup. The acceptable limit is no more than 0.10%. Diethylene glycol is normally used as a solvent, but can be illicitly put in medicine as a cheap alternative to more expensive ingredients.  

Tainted cough syrup especially dangerous for children

According to WHO, Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans and can prove fatal.. The alert declared the product to be unsafe, especially in children, as it may result in serious injury or death. 

Other side effects may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death. 

The product packaging lists Fraken International (England) as a manufacturer, but the United Kingdom national regulatory authority has confirmed that no such company exists in the UK, Reuters news agency reported. 

"Inquires are still underway to determine the origin of the product," the WHO said, adding that the product may have authorizations in other countries. 

More than 300 children died from contaminated cough syrup in the Gambia, Uzbekistan and Indonesia in 2022.

Reuters contributed to this report

Edited by: Wesley Rahn 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Cough syrups manufactured by two Indian companies have been pulled from shelves in the Gambia

WHO calls for 'immediate' action after cough syrup deaths

WHO calls for 'immediate' action after cough syrup deaths

Contaminated cough syrups have been linked to hundreds of child deaths in Africa and Asia. The WHO is reportedly investigating potential connections between the pharmaceutical companies that made the products.
HealthJanuary 24, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Putin
Live

Ukraine updates: Putin will not attend BRICS summit

Conflicts47 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mozambican beaches swamped with garbage 

Mozambican beaches swamped with garbage 

Nature and Environment8 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean soldiers change position at the truce village of Panmunjom

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Business10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person in camouflage clothing and helmet walks along the dirt road next to a metal fence.

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

EU border pushbacks: A 'shadow' migration policy?

Migration7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Film10 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage