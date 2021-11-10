Visit the new DW website

Africa

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

Several countries pledged €7 billion to help South Africa phase out coal. But ministers and business executives attending the African Energy Week in Cape Town are skeptical about the proposed transition.
ARCHIV Januar 2016 *** FILE- In this Friday Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu, center right, speaks to his lawyers at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria. Nigerian separatists have hijacked a merchant ship and threatened to blow it up with its foreign crew if authorities do not release detained leader Nnamdi Kanu agitating for a breakaway state of Biafra, military officers said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016.(AP Photo/ File) |

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

33 countries pledge to end fossil-fuel cars by 2040 - VW sets out to e-mobilize a small Greek island - Climate Protests during African Energy Week in Cape Town
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.   
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

Two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: Royal bochio half-man half-shark statue of King Behanzin, attributed to Sossa Dede or Houeglo family, Benin, Abomey (1890-1894) and at L: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889) are displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France hands back looted artifacts to Benin 09.11.2021

French forces stole the artifacts from the West African nation amid a bloody colonial takeover. After over a century, the items are finally heading home.

DW Business – Africa 09.11.2021

Fed warns of global risks from Evergrande crisis - How to get refugee women into the workforce - Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire
Visitors look at two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889), and at L, half-man half-bird of King Ghezo attributed to Donvide or Sossa Dede, atelier Akati, Benin, Abomey, (19th century) displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?
FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 08.11.2021

US reopens borders to vaccinated internationals - Russia accused of holding off on Europe gas supplies - Hydrogen trash trucks provide green option
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 03: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife Zinash Tayachew take part in a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. Ethiopian Prime Ministry Office / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 08 November 2021 08.11.2021

The situation in Ethiopia remains dire+++Sudan: Female protesters speak to DW+++Africa still in need of vaccines
TOPSHOT - Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) soldiers shout slogans after finishing their training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP) (Photo by AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia's war triggers fears in Kenya, South Sudan 08.11.2021

As the yearlong civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray region escalates, Kenya and South Sudan are on high alert.

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021 05.11.2021

The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 05.11.2021

China's Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow - Scotch industry wants net-zero emissions by 2040 - Latin America seeks German energy investment
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 02, 2021 Captive Ethiopian soldiers walk towards the Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. - A year ago, as much of the world awaited the results of the US presidential election, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Although Abiy promised the military operations would be swift and targeted, they have instead devolved into a prolonged war marked by massacres, mass rapes and the looming threat of famine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Africalink 05.11.21 - 16 UTC - MP3-Stereo 05.11.2021

Ethiopia rebels 'join forces to defeat Abiy government +++ Preparations are in top gear in Cameroon for tomorrows celebration of Paul Biya's 39 years in power, but his opponents see it as a mockery. +++ Nigeria state votes in key test for the presidential race++++Sports
People browse internet articles the new version of Facebook in the popular West African language Peule on September 30, 2016 in Abidjan. / AFP / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Can Africa achieve universal internet access by 2030? 05.11.2021

Despite recent growth in internet connectivity, Africa lags behind other regions of the world. The World Bank hopes to help the continent achieve universal connectivity by 2030, but huge hurdles stand in the way.
