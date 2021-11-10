Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.
The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.
The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy
Ethiopia rebels 'join forces to defeat Abiy government +++ Preparations are in top gear in Cameroon for tomorrows celebration of Paul Biya's 39 years in power, but his opponents see it as a mockery. +++ Nigeria state votes in key test for the presidential race++++Sports