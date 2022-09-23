 Which e-vehicle is your favorite? | Lifestyle | DW | 29.09.2022

Lifestyle

Which e-vehicle is your favorite?

There are eco-friendly alternatives to getting from A to B, like e-vehicles. Which would you like to take for a spin?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Uncensored Collection E-Mobilität

For Deutsche Welle, American Youtubers Allison and Eric Bieller are travelling across Central Europe in an electric camper van. They start in Munich, in the south of Germany, and will travel to the Ligurian coast in Italy, via Austria, before returning to the Bavarian capital. Their mission: To travel as environmentally friendly as possible, thereby producing as little waste as possible.

We’d like to know: Which e-vehicle would you like to use?

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a sweatshirt and a cotton tote from the DW “Uncensored Collection” for worldwide freedom of speech. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world. 

Closing date for entries is 28 September 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

