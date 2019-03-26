 WhatsApp attacked by advanced spyware via missed calls | News | DW | 14.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

WhatsApp attacked by advanced spyware via missed calls

A missed call on WhatsApp was enough to infect some of the app users' phones with advanced spying software, the messaging platform has said. The malicious program was reportedly developed by Israel's NSO group.

Facebook and WhatsApp icons (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hörhager)

The messaging platform WhatsApp said it had patched a vulnerability that allowed spyware to be installed via a missed call. The company assumes only selected users were targeted by an "advanced cyber actor."

The scope of the problem was unknown, but the number of affected users was at least in the dozens, a spokesman for the company said late Monday.

Media outlets, including the Financial Times and TechCrunch, identified the spyware as the product of Israel's NSO group. The group is famous for its software dubbed "Pegasus" which can hack smartphones and activate their microphones and cameras, collect location information and send out emails and texts.

Read more: German police ready to hack Whatsapp messages

While WhatsApp did not immediately confirm NSO was linked with the attack, they also said they were "not refuting" any of the media coverage.

The messaging platform also said the attack bore "all the hallmarks of a private company known to work with governments to deliver spyware that reportedly takes over the functions of mobile phone operating systems."

All operating systems targeted

WhatsApp is a Facebook subsidiary with more than 1.5 billion users and boasting end-to-end transcription protecting its users' privacy. On Monday, the company said the malware was discovered in early May.

A spokesman for the firm said the flaw was detected while "our team was putting some additional security enhancements to our voice calls." Its engineers found that affected users "might get one or two calls from a number that is not familiar to them. In the process of calling, this code gets shipped."

The hack targeted all commonly used smartphone operating systems, including Apple's iOS, Google's Android, Microsofts Windows Phone and Samsungs Tizen.

The company said they have provided information to US authorities to help with the investigation.

Read more: Whatsapp limits message forwarding to combat fake news spreading

Watch video 02:15

Black hat hackers versus white hat hackers

Human rights lawyer attacked

Many journalists, dissidents, activists, and lawyers have reported attacks by NSO's spyware. One of the alleged targets was a close friend of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Canada-based dissident and several Mexican activists are suing the company in an Israeli court.

Amnesty International, an international human rights watchdog, claims one of its staffers was targeted with the Israeli-made spyware last year. Following the Monday announcement, Amnesty International said it would join the effort to force Israel's defense ministry to suspend NSO's export license.

A UK-based human rights lawyer told the AP news agency that he was targeted in the latest attack. The activist, who wanted to stay anonymous for professional reasons, said he had received several suspicious missed calls over the past months, the most recent one on Sunday.

According to the Financial Times, the Israeli-based NSO do not use their software themselves. Their tools are usually operated by state security agencies.

dj/rc (dpa, AP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Assessing WhatsApp's 5 years with Facebook

When Facebook bought messaging app WhatsApp five years ago, it looked like a complete mismatch of values. But recurring frictions haven't stopped WhatsApp from securing spectacular growth globally. (18.02.2019)  

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to combat fake news spreading

The Facebook-owned messaging service is limiting the number of times a user can forward a message. The company has been trying to limit the spreading of fake news and other misuses of the service. (22.01.2019)  

Khashoggi killers received training in the United States — report

Saudi operatives allegedly murdered Jamal Khashoggi in October, sparking an angry response from many lawmakers in the United States. Some of the agents are US-trained, according to a report in The Washington Post. (31.03.2019)  

Surveillance: German police ready to hack WhatsApp messages

Germany's security forces will have the technology to install surveillance software on cellphones before the end of the year, a leaked document shows. Police plan to use private firms to skirt legal dilemmas. (25.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Black hat hackers versus white hat hackers  

Related content

Indien Wahlen

India fights fake news on social media ahead of election 26.03.2019

India's political parties have been told to eliminate hate speech and misinformation from their social media accounts. However, experts warn that enforcing an ethics code will be difficult. Murali Krishnan reports.

Wahlen und Smartphone in Nigeria

Elections in Nigeria: Smartphone, truth and lies 26.02.2019

Millions of voters in Nigeria took their smartphones to the polling station. They have become a tool for citizen election observers. But pictures taken at the ballot can do a lot of damage.

Deutschland Außenansicht der Botschaft von Saudi Arabien in Berlin

Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear 19.02.2019

Saudi women who have fled to Germany to request asylum continue to live under threat from their families. DW spoke with four such women and human rights experts who suspect the Saudi Embassy's involvement.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  