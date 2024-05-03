What Happens When the Rainforest Runs out of Water?

The dry season begins earlier and earlier in the world's most water-rich river basin. The Amazon has been in a severe drought. What are the causes and what impact does the prolonged drought have on people's lives?

How are Canada's forests faring after the wildfires?

Beyond the Arctic Circle, fire is a natural part of the landscape. But climate change is causing the permafrost to thaw and the risk of forest fires is increasing. What if they become even more severe and frequent, will the forest still grow back?

Canada's forests after the wildfires Image: SRF

Can photosynthesis be improved in the laboratory?

It could be an important building block in the fight against climate change. Marburg researcher Tobias Erb wants to remove CO2 from the air by accelerating photosynthesis.

How important are bees for humans?

We have honey bees to thank for honey. But wild bees are the better pollinators. And they could even help cure cancer. This week's question for Project Future comes from Mexico.

What makes Moore so exciting?

Intact moors provide valuable habitats for rare plants and animals and can store enormous amounts of CO2. That is why some of them are now to be restored. But a walk on the moor is also worthwhile for other reasons.

