What Happens When the Rainforest Runs out of Water?May 3, 2024
How are Canada's forests faring after the wildfires?
Beyond the Arctic Circle, fire is a natural part of the landscape. But climate change is causing the permafrost to thaw and the risk of forest fires is increasing. What if they become even more severe and frequent, will the forest still grow back?
Can photosynthesis be improved in the laboratory?
It could be an important building block in the fight against climate change. Marburg researcher Tobias Erb wants to remove CO2 from the air by accelerating photosynthesis.
How important are bees for humans?
We have honey bees to thank for honey. But wild bees are the better pollinators. And they could even help cure cancer. This week's question for Project Future comes from Mexico.
What makes Moore so exciting?
Intact moors provide valuable habitats for rare plants and animals and can store enormous amounts of CO2. That is why some of them are now to be restored. But a walk on the moor is also worthwhile for other reasons.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 04.05.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SAT 04.05.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 04.05.2024 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 05.05.2024 – 21:30 UTC
MON 06.05.2024 – 05:30 UTC
MON 06.05.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 07.05.2024 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 07.05.2024 – 19:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4