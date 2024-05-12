  1. Skip to content
ScienceGermany

What does the Enlightenment have to do with racism?

Anja Kimmig
December 5, 2024

The Enlightenment saw the birth of ideas like freedom, equality and human rights. But how did its thinkers come to terms with the highly profitable exploitation of non-European peoples? And what impact do racial theories from that period still have?

https://p.dw.com/p/4nZMz
