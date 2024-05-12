What does the Enlightenment have to do with racism?

ScienceGermanyWhat does the Enlightenment have to do with racism?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGermanyAnja Kimmig12/05/2024December 5, 2024The Enlightenment saw the birth of ideas like freedom, equality and human rights. But how did its thinkers come to terms with the highly profitable exploitation of non-European peoples? And what impact do racial theories from that period still have?https://p.dw.com/p/4nZMzAdvertisement