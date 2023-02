Flourish Chukwurah | Sella Oneko

Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, is electing a new government on February 25. Not only is incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari stepping aside, this election also comes on the back of the #EndSARS protests which saw youths taking to the streets demanding their rights. For the 77 Percent Street Debate, Flourish Chukwurah spoke to young Nigerians to find out what they want from their next leaders.