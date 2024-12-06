West Africa's biggest vegetable farm destroyed by floods

Nature and EnvironmentAfrica West Africa's biggest vegetable farm destroyed by floodsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaIsaac Kaledzi06/12/2024June 12, 2024Heavy rains and flooding destroyed West Africa's biggest vegetable farm in Ghana. Investment worth over $2 million has been lost in the flood as climate change induced weather patterns continue to bite hard.https://p.dw.com/p/4gsjUAdvertisement