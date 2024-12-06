  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentAfrica

West Africa's biggest vegetable farm destroyed by floods

Isaac Kaledzi
June 12, 2024

Heavy rains and flooding destroyed West Africa's biggest vegetable farm in Ghana. Investment worth over $2 million has been lost in the flood as climate change induced weather patterns continue to bite hard.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gsjU
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Africa

More on Nature and Environment from Africa

Close up of a tree in the Western Congo Basin tropical rainforest

Congo Basin: Africa's largest forest under threat

Over a quarter of forests in the dense Central African rainforest are at risk of vanishing by 2050.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 21, 202401:32 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
DW Eco Africa-Sendung (23.09.2022)

Somalia: Biogas for food security

How local biogas is transforming the lives of displaced communities in Somalia.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 22, 202203:49 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more