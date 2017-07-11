Websites of multiple major firms face outages worldwide

The websites of a number of multinationals worldwide have been experiencing outages, monitoring website Downdetector said on Thursday.

They include the sites of major US airline companies American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Major banks in Australia have also reported online outages affecting their websites and apps.

The firms said they were urgently investigating the matter.

"We understand that some of our customers are currently experiencing issues accessing our services," the country's largest financial firm Commonwealth Bank told AFP. "This issue is affecting multiple organizations, including many of the major banks."

The outages in Australia began around 2:10 p.m. local time (0510 GMT), according to Downdetector.

More updates to follow.

sri/rt (AFP, Reuters)