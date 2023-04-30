  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A pipette and test tubes
The team collected samples at the New Year period across three yearsImage: wolfilser/Zoonar/picture alliance
ScienceGlobal issues

Wastewater study finds 18 new psychoactive drugs

Richard Connor
1 hour ago

A testing program shows a string of new psychoactive substances in widespread use across the globe. Scientists believe criminals are developing substances slightly altered from illegal drugs to stay ahead of the law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QivI

An Australian-led team found new psychoactive chemicals — with similar effects to known street drugs — in wastewater from 16 countries, new research shows.

The substances are drugs adapted to mimic the effects of established illicit drugs while evading legal restrictions that, in many countries, are tied to specific substances and chemical compositions.

What the team discovered

The University of Queensland-led team analyzed samples in 47 cities in Europe, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, China, Brazil and South Korea over three consecutive New Year periods from 2019 to 2022.

They detected 18 new substances that were analogous to mind-altering street drugs but with slight alterations to their chemical structure. 

"These substances are synthesized to replace banned substances, which means they have a slightly different molecular structure to stay ahead of the law," Bade said.

"They are generally manufactured in smaller quantities than traditional illicit drugs, making it difficult for law enforcement to control the circulation."

What types of substances were they?

The survey showed so-called new psychoactive substance (NPS) use across the globe, but uncovered strong regional trends.

Can ketamine and LSD cure depression?

Synthetic cathinones — chemically related to the cathinone stimulant found in the khat plant — were the most prevalent class of NPS. One such chemical, 3-methylmethcathinone, was found in particularly high levels in Europe — especially in Spain and Slovakia. It was only found in Europe the first year, but spread to North American and Oceania subsequently.

Also prominent were phenethylamines, which can have a similar effect to amphetamines, and designer benzodiazepines.

The team found seven new psychoactive substances in Australia alone — mephedrone, ethylone, and eutylone — which all have a similar effect to ecstasy or cocaine.

In the United States, the plant-based painkiller mitragynine was found in particularly heavy loads. The US Food and Drug Administration has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the plant, kratom, but mitragynine is not currently federally regulated.

Edited by: Mark Hallam

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.sciencedirect.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian service member surrounded by smoke and fire, firing a howitzer D30

Ukraine's counteroffensive: Goals, opportunities, risks

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Sudan hospitals short of staff and supplies

Conflicts20 hours ago01:42 min
More from Africa

Asia

Young women wear kimonos to mark Japan's 'Coming of Age Day' to honor people who turn 20 to signify adulthood

Japan: Could the future be female?

Japan: Could the future be female?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

General view inside the plenary hall of the German Bundestag

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

Germany: Trust in democracy still strong, survey finds

PoliticsApril 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two election posters, each with photo of a man and Cyrillic writing, on the side of a building

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Moldova: How Russian is the autonomous region of Gagauzia?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Qin Gang und Eli Cohen

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

Can China become a 'peacemaker' in the Middle East?

PoliticsApril 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

DW Global 3000 | Wasserrecycling Los Angeles

US combats drought with recycled water

US combats drought with recycled water

Nature and EnvironmentApril 28, 202306:24 min
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

ConflictsApril 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage