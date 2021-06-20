Visit the new DW website

Wassily Kandinsky

Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944) was both an influential painter and art theorist, who is credited with developing abstract art.

Kandinsky, born in Moscow, spent his childhood in Odessa, and began his painting career unusually late at age 30. In 1896, he moved to Germany where he studied at the Munich Academy. It was in Munich that he would help found the Blue Rider artists' group together with like-minded colleagues like Franz Marc and August Macke. After returning to Russia during World War I, Kandinsky would later teach art and architecture at the Bauhaus school until the Nazis closed it. He then spent the rest of his life in France, still as fascinated by color as he had always been. His theoretical treatise "Concerning the Spiritual in Art" promoted abstract art and the idea that all expressions of art were spiritual.

Das Kunstwerk «Gebogene Spitzen» des russischen Malers Wassily Kandinsky (undatiert). Das Werk, das mehr als 70 Jahre verschollen war, ist bei einer Auktion in München versteigert worden. Für 1 250 000 Euro ging es an einen Sammler aus dem Raum Berlin, teilte das Münchner Kunst-Auktionshaus Ketterer mit. Experten hatten die Arbeit Kandinskys zunächst auf 300 000 Euro geschätzt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Missing Kandinsky masterpiece sells for over €1 million 20.06.2021

The geometric painting by Wassily Kandinsky hadn't been seen in public for over 70 years before turning up in Germany. Its rediscovery has been dubbed an "art-historical sensation."
Painting with Houses Das Gemälde Bild mit Häusern (1909) von Wassily Kandinsky. Gut 80 Jahre nach dem Kauf des Kandinsky-Gemäldes muss nun ein Gericht in Amsterdam entscheiden, wem das Werk gehört. Ist die Stadt Amsterdam Eigentümerin und hängt das Bild rechtmäßig im Stedelijk Museum für moderne Kunst? Oder aber handelt es sich um NS-Raubkunst und muss daher den Erben zurückgegeben werden? Ab 29.10.2020 verhandelt das Gericht die Klage der Erben der ursprünglichen jüdischen Eigentümer Lewenstein.

Disputed Kandinsky won't be returned to Jewish heirs 16.12.2020

A court has decided that an Amsterdam museum can keep a painting sold by the Lewenstein family during Nazi occupation, raising questions about art restitution.
Köln Museum Ludwig Ausstellung Gabriele Münter Malen ohne Umschweife 15.9.2018 – 13.1.2019 Motiv: Gasse in Tunis, 1905 Ort: Bonn (c) VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018

Gabriele Münter: Strong woman of German modernism 13.09.2018

Gabriele Münter was expressive and eager to experiment — and she decisively influenced modern art in the 20th century. With "Painting to the Point," Cologne's Museum Ludwig has dedicated a major exhibition to the artist.
Maler in der Ramsau | Verwendung weltweit

Inspiring landscapes in Germany 01.02.2017

German landscapes have regularly inspired artists to produce great works - from the rugged chalk cliff coastline of Rügen to the colorfully glowing Alps in the south.

***Bildergalerie***Revolutionär! Russische Avantgarde aus der Sammlung Vladimir Tsarenkov**** Alexander Deineka: Baseball, 1935

The Russian avantgarde in Chemnitz  23.01.2017

Kandinsky, Malewitsch and El Lissitzky were known for their experimental art Now an exhibition of their work is on show in Chemnitz.
Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Frontseite, Copyright: Helge Mundt

New Barberini Museum near Berlin is a hot number for impressionism and more 20.01.2017

After years in the making, Potsdam's Barberini Museum - spearheaded by patron and billionaire Hasso Plattner - is opening its doors. The first shows feature works by, among others, Monet, Renoir and Caillebotte.
W.Kandinsky, Erstes abstraktes Aquarell Kandinsky, Wassily, 1866-1944. 'Ohne Titel (Erstes abstraktes Aquarell)', 1910 (1913). Bleistift, Aquarell und Tusche auf Papier, 50 x 65 cm. Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, Musee National d'Art Moderne. E: Kandinsky / First Abstract Watercolour Kandinsky, Wassily, 1866-1944. 'Untitled (First Abstract Watercolour)', 1910 (1913). Pencil, watercolour and India ink on paper, 50 x 65 cm. Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, Musee National d'Art Moderne. |

Why Kandinsky chose to make abstract art 02.12.2016

With his abstract forms and bold colors, Wassily Kandinsky was a revolutionary. Hated by the Nazis, he not only painted, but taught other artists to think outside the box. He was born 150 years ago on December 4.
Wassily Kandinsky Moskau (1916) Diese Bild- oder Mediendatei ist gemeinfrei, weil ihre urheberrechtliche Schutzfrist abgelaufen ist.

Master of abstract art: 150th anniversary of Wassily Kandinsky's birth 02.12.2016

With his abstract paintings, Wassily Kandinsky revolutionized art history - but his work wasn't always appreciated by his contemporaries. Kandinsky was born on December 4, 1866.
A visitor views the painting The Yellow Cow from 1911 by Franz Marc at the art museum in Bonn, Germany, 23 September 2014. The exhibition August Macke and Franz Marc. An friendship between artists cabn be visited at Art Museum Bonn from 25 September 2014 till 01 January 2015. Photo: FEDERICO GAMBARINI/DPA Bildergalerie Blauer Reiter © picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini

Franz Marc and the Blaue Reiter 07.03.2016

Artist Franz Marc died 100 years ago. An exhibition in Munich shows how he and his avantgarde group ʺDer Blaue Reiterʺ revolutionized the art world.
****ACHTUNG:Die Bilder müssen mit dem Eigentumshinweis Theaterwissenschaftliche Sammlung, Universität zu Köln gekennzeichnet sein und dürfen nur für Zwecke der Bewerbung unserer Ausstellung verwendet werden.**** Bilder einer Ausstellung von Wassily Kandinsky in Dessau, die am 27.1.2016 eröffnet wird. Acht Bühnenbild-Entwürfe von Wassily Kandinsky zur Inszenierung der Bilder einer Ausstellung am Friedrich-Theater Dessau 1928, deren Bezeichnung Sie bitte aus der Dateibezeichnung entnehmen (bitte auch die Bildnummer). Die pdf des Kataloges dient nur Ihrer Information, Veröffentlichungen von Auszügen aus dem Katalog dürfen nur mit unserer Zustimmung erfolgen. Die zweite pdf ist eine Präsentation zur Ausstellung, in der auch die Informationstafeln abgebildet sind, die dann in der Ausstellung zu sehen sein werden. Die Musikpräsentation und die Videopräsentation sind nur durch Standbilder wiedergegeben. Anhand der Präsentation können Sie sich einen Eindruck machen, was ab Sonnabend im Meisterhaus Kandinsky zu sehen ist. Auch hier sind Abbildungen nur auf Nachfrage möglich. © Theaterwissenschaftliche Sammlung, Universität zu Köln

Kandinsky and Mussorgsky: What happens when artists inspire each other 03.03.2016

It couldn't come more full cirlce: Kandinsky created his only stage production based on Mussorgsky's piano cycle, "Pictures at an Exhibition," inspired by a photo exhibition. Kandinsky's stage designs are now on exhibit.
****ACHTUNG:Die Bilder müssen mit dem Eigentumshinweis Theaterwissenschaftliche Sammlung, Universität zu Köln gekennzeichnet sein und dürfen nur für Zwecke der Bewerbung unserer Ausstellung verwendet werden.**** Bilder einer Ausstellung von Wassily Kandinsky in Dessau, die am 27.1.2016 eröffnet wird. Acht Bühnenbild-Entwürfe von Wassily Kandinsky zur Inszenierung der Bilder einer Ausstellung am Friedrich-Theater Dessau 1928, deren Bezeichnung Sie bitte aus der Dateibezeichnung entnehmen (bitte auch die Bildnummer). Die pdf des Kataloges dient nur Ihrer Information, Veröffentlichungen von Auszügen aus dem Katalog dürfen nur mit unserer Zustimmung erfolgen. Die zweite pdf ist eine Präsentation zur Ausstellung, in der auch die Informationstafeln abgebildet sind, die dann in der Ausstellung zu sehen sein werden. Die Musikpräsentation und die Videopräsentation sind nur durch Standbilder wiedergegeben. Anhand der Präsentation können Sie sich einen Eindruck machen, was ab Sonnabend im Meisterhaus Kandinsky zu sehen ist. Auch hier sind Abbildungen nur auf Nachfrage möglich. © Theaterwissenschaftliche Sammlung, Universität zu Köln

Kandinsky and Mussorgsky: When art meets music 01.03.2016

Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky created his first and only stage production based on Modest Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" in Dessau - where the original designs can now be seen in an exhibition.
Eine Frau betrachtet am 19.10.2015 in der Ausstellung Klee & Kandinsky im Kunstbau der Städtischen Galerie im Lenbachhaus in München (Bayern) die Kunstwerke Gewagt Wägend von Paul Klee (1930, Aquarell und Feder auf Papier auf Karton, l) und Außer Gewicht von Wassily Kandinsky (1929, Aquarell und Tusche auf Papier). In der Ausstellung werden vom 21.10.2015 bis zum 24.01.2016 Werke der beiden befreundeten Vertreter der Klassischen Moderne, Klee und Kandinsky, gezeigt. Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Pretty good friends 18.01.2016

The two expressionist greats Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky were known for their rivalry as well as their friendship. They were in fact a mutual source of inspiration.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 16.01.2016 18.01.2016

A display of solidarity with Poet Ashraf Fayadh who has been sentenced to death. A meeting with Israeli author Zeruya Shalev, revisiting two great painters and: farewell to David Bowie.
3) Autor: Katsiaryna Kryzhanouskaya (DW). Das ist ein Modell für das Lenin-Institut auf den Leninbergen (Sperlingsbergen) in Moskau. Diplomarbeit von I. Leonidow

Overlooked Russian Bauhaus in limelight in Berlin 17.12.2014

Russia's art and architecture school of the 1920s has long been overshadowed by its famous German counterpart, Bauhaus. A new exhibition in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau brings overdue recognition.
Ein Bild mit der Beschriftung Kazimir Malevich - Supremus liegt am 13.06.2013 bei einem Pressetermin im Keller im Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) in Wiesbaden (Hessen). Bei einer Razzia in mehreren Bundesländern und im Ausland haben Fahnder eine mutmaßliche Bande von Kunstfälschern hochgehen lassen. Sie sollen laut BKA seit 2005 mehr als 400 gefälschte Gemälde verkauft und mehrere Millionen Euro verdient haben. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Faking it: the art of forgery in Russia 25.07.2013

Art forgery in Russia is spiraling out of control with experts warning that alleged works by avant-garde masters more often are fake than real. Experts are few and far between and are fighting an uphill battle for truth.
Deutschland Rügen Kreidefelsen Abbruch Ostesee Insel Ostseeinsel

Inspirational landscapes 27.06.2013

Germany's natural scenery has been a muse for artists again and again over the years, from Rügen's jagged cliffs in the north, to the colorful Alpine glow of the south.
