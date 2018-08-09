 VW has best ever sales month ahead of new test procedure | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 09.08.2018

Business

VW has best ever sales month ahead of new test procedure

Volkswagen's core brand has reported record sales for July, stating that the number of cars shifted in Germany and Europe as a whole was particularly high. A looming new test procedure has much to do with it.

VW plant (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

Volkswagen Group reported Thursday that European sales of its core VW brand cars jumped by a staggering 30 percent in July to 163,000 units. The Wolfsburg-based auto manufacturer said the success was largely due to "special sales initiatives for cars approved under the outgoing NEFZ test procedure.

Those cars can currently be bought at a discount and can no longer be sold come September this year. The company increased its VW sales in its home market by 33 percent.

Worldwide, a total of 505,900 VW cars left the showrooms in July, making it the best ever month for the company's core brand in terms of sales.

Slump ahead?

VW sales chief Jürgen Stackmann warned, though, that due to a new certification procedure starting in September the company would have to grapple with some bottlenecks and face more stoppages until October.

With the switch to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), Volkswagen and others are facing major challenges.

"Within the VW brand alone, we need to test more than 200 model variants and have them type-approved within a very short space of time," CEO Herbert Diess said in a recent statement.

"Many vehicles will have to be warehoused in the meantime, and we will have to plan closure days through the end of September."

The WLTP test procedure is much more complex and takes much longer, with the volume of testing work three to four times higher than was previously the case.

VW works council chief Bernd Osterloh said the company had failed to install a sufficient number of testing rigs to deal with the job properly.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

New test causing bottleneck at VW

hg/tr (Reuters, dpa)

Germans worried about never-ending emissions-cheating scandal

German politicians and business leaders are increasingly worried about the long-term impact of the domestic carmakers' emissions-cheating scam. Dieselgate doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon. (12.06.2018)  

VW finds a use for Berlin's unfinished airport

There is good news from Berlin. The new airport is finally open, however only for Volkswagen since they want to park thousands of unsold cars there. At the same time, some employees won't have to work as much. (27.06.2018)  

New test causing bottleneck at VW  

New test causing bottleneck at VW 27.07.2018

Volkswagen is desperately testing its models against a new emissions test that comes into effect in September. It's running out of space to park its new cars waiting for approval.

Berlin BER-Flughafen Baustelle - Parkplätze

VW finds a use for Berlin's unfinished airport 27.06.2018

There is good news from Berlin. The new airport is finally open, however only for Volkswagen since they want to park thousands of unsold cars there. At the same time, some employees won't have to work as much.

E-Autos

German Environment Ministry pushes for tough CO2 cuts, electric cars 06.06.2018

Germany's environment ministry wants to halve CO2 emissions levels for new vehicles by 2030 - more than the EU's goal. The auto sector is already alarmed by a new EU exhaust test due in September.

Who is Elon Musk?

He has been described him as “arguably the most successful and important entrepreneur in the world.” Who is Elon Musk? 