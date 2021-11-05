Voyage, ABBA's first album in 40 years

Celebrated and treasured — ABBA fans have never really stopped loving their music in the almost 40 years since the band split up in 1982. The four Swedes are even revered as icons in the queer community, ABBA parties are held in clubs around the world, an homage to the pop perfectionists.

On November 5, ABBA releases its new album, Voyage. Will the four Swedes fulfill the fans' expectations? After all, their comeback is already celebrated as the most spectacular of the decade, if not of pop history.

It's certainly a comeback that has been planned down to the smallest detail, and perfectly staged. "The journey is about to begin. ABBA. 'Voyage'," the band's official website announced beginning in August, virtual invitations were sent out, a live event on September 2 was announced.





The advertising machine was on high speed, international attention guaranteed. The virtual world tour started on September 2, with fans around the world sharing what ABBA meant to them, singing their songs, holding up to the cameras signs printed with messages to the band.

270,000 people followed the live stream

Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit in ABBA's honor, Kylie Minogue sent a greeting, a BBC radio news broadcast was postponed to introduce two of the ten new songs. The new single "I Still Have Faith in You," is an ode to friendship that sums up the band's past 40 years, despite musical and personal splits. "Do I have it in me? I believe it is in there / For I know I hear a bittersweet song / In the memories we share (...) The crazy things we did / It all comes down to love." A melodic, dreamy song, Agnetha Fältskog's and Anni-Frid Lyngstad's voices are still as clear as a bell — an ABBA song through and through, a catchy pop and folk song.

"Don't Shut Me Down," which was also released in September, begins with a quiet vocal part by Agnetha that turns into a driving rhythm after a few bars, backed by piano and strings. The melody and lyrics are catchy, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus stayed true to the ingredients that helped the band to world fame. The third single, "Just a Notion," was released at the end of October, with an opening sequence somewhat reminiscent of "Waterloo," the hit that won the band the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest and launched an unprecedented world career.

Back then, Benny Andersson recalled during the September 2 show, the four Swedes were believed to be a one-hit wonder thanks to the Eurovision Song Contest. A big mistake: the band sold 400 million albums, sang 17 chart-topping hits, featured in a musical successfully performed for 20 years, and in two feature films.

Now, ABBA are taking off with a new album. A special hall is under construction in London for the Voyage concerts, where digital "ABBAtar" holograms of the band will "perform" twice a day next year to audiences of about 5,000.

"Waterloo" was the band's breakthrough

Ulvaeus, Andersson, Fältskog and Lyngstad were wired up for five weeks last year, moving around the stage eleven hours a day. From what Benny Andersson called this "digital thing," their digital 70s doubes were created — "forever young", at least for the show.

Agnetha and Anni-Frid stay in the background

Agnetha and Anni-Frid were not present in London for the concert and album press launch. Anni-Frid was seriously ill for a long time and Agnetha suffers from fear of flying. "They should have been here," Björn said half-joking, "but they don't enjoy this [publicity] as much as Benny does."

The pianist confessed he was nervous before the first recording session. "Five minutes before they [Agnetha and Anni-Frid] came into the studio, I was thinking, 'I should have asked if they can still sing,'" he said. "But they could, and they can, and you will hear it when you listen to the records."



For the new album, it's back to the roots for ABBA. "We never looked at what the charts look like today," Björn said. "We just decided from the word go just to write the best songs we could."

The Swedes, all four of them over 70 years old, keep up with the times all the same, skillfully using social networks to promote their comeback. It seems they have are doing a good job managing the balancing act between old and new — the song "Just a notion" was liked about 1.8 million times within a week. ABBA not only reactivated their old fans, but managed to get new ones on board.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Dancing Queen' It is ABBA's biggest hit ever. "Dancing Queen" was the second track on their fourth album "Arrival" from 1976. The Swedish band picked up the disco sound that was trending in the US and gave it a Europop twist. "We knew immediately it was going to be massive," member Agnetha Faltskog said. It became a classic that still brings joy to any dance floor.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Waterloo' The winning entry for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, this is the song that led to ABBA's worldwide fame. Written specifically for the contest, it was selected as the best song from the competition's history for its 50th anniversary in 2005. Referencing Napoleon's surrender at the Battle of Waterloo, it tells the story of a woman who "surrenders" to the man she loves.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'SOS' Released in 1975, this was ABBA's first major worldwide hit after "Waterloo." The Who's Pete Townshend called it "one of the best pop songs ever written." John Frusciante, Peter Cetera, Chris deBurgh as well as Portishead are among the musicians who later covered the catchy hit.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Money Money Money' ABBA's attitude and outrageous costumes had something uniquely naive that rejoices fans of kitsch to this day. These kimonos were famously worn in the video for "Money, Money, Money." By the time this single from the album "Arrival" was released in 1976 after "Dancing Queen," ABBA was definitely very rich. That didn't matter, as everyone agreed, it "must be funny, in the rich man's world."

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Fernando' Released in 1976, this single became one of the best-selling tracks of all time. The song tells the story of two veteran freedom fighters from the war between Texas and Mexico meeting again: "There's no regret, If I had to do the same again, I would, my friend, Fernando..." Bjorn Ulvaeus once said he liked to write "little stories" with his songs.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' "Breaking up is never easy..." This 1977 song is one their first to deal with the break-up of a relationship, years before it would become their own reality. ABBA was composed of two married couples: Agnetha Faltskog was with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with Benny Andersson. Both of their marriages collapsed at the height of their popularity.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'The Winner Takes It All' Reflecting the end of a romance, this 1980 track has an aura of sadness that appeared as difficulties in the members' relationships arose. Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog announced they were divorcing in 1979, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson in 1981. However, the band kept touring together. Ulvaeus, who wrote the lyrics, has often claimed the song was not based on his own experience.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Mamma Mia' This 1975 chart-topper became the title of a musical based on ABBA's songs and musical romantic comedy starring Meryl Streep. "Mamma mia" is Italian which literally translates as "My mommy," but is used to express surprise or excitement.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Chiquitita' The title of this 1979 song also borrows from another language, as "chiquitita" is a Spanish term of endearment for a woman meaning "little one." In contrast to ABBA's disco hits, this track opens with a lullaby feel; its chorus is powerful ear candy, "Chiquitita, you and I know..." The video shows the band members singing with a huge snowman.

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know 'Voulez-Vous' This time with a title from French, "Voulez-Vous," means "do you want" and is a disco track that appeared on the 1979 album of the same name as well as on many compilation albums. ABBA never officially announced that it had dissolved, but the band stopped being active as a group in 1982. Now they've announced they would be releasing their first new material in 35 years. Author: Elizabeth Grenier (ct)



