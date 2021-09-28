Visit the new DW website

Volker Schlöndorff

Volker Schlöndorff is a prominent German filmmaker and a representative of the New German Cinema in the 1960s, which also included Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders, Margarethe von Trotta and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Born in 1939, Schlöndorff moved to Paris with his family, where he worked with French filmmakers including Louis Malle and Alain Resnais as an assistant director. Schlöndorff, who debuted with "Young Törless" in 1966, made his international breakthrough with "The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum" (1975), based on a novel by German author Heinrich Böll. His most successful and best known work is the Oscar-winning film "The Tin Drum" (1979), based on a novel by Günter Grass.

Entertainment Bilder des Tages Lollapalooza Berlin 2018. Besucher des Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 am 08. und 09.09.2018 in Berlin. 20180909SFL035 *** Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 Visitors of the Lollapalooza Berlin 2018 at 08 and 09 09 2018 in Berlin 20180909SFL035

Cultural scene reacts to Germany's elections 28.09.2021

Following the German elections, DW has collected various reactions from cultural insiders, such as filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff.
Tournage du film Le Tambour Die Blechtrommel de Volker Schlondorff avec David Bennent, 1979 AD00859240 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Tournage you Film Le Tambour the Tin Drum de Volker Schlondorff avec David Bennent 1979 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 100 Must-Reads Günter Grass Die Blechtrommel

'The Tin Drum' and other iconic films by Jean-Claude Carriere 09.02.2021

The legendary French screenwriter has died at the age of 89. From "Cyrano de Bergerac" to "The Unbearable Lightness Of Being," here are some of his most famous works.
Germany's first Oscar-winning feature film: 'The Tin Drum' returns 31.08.2020

Forty years ago, Volker Schlöndorff's "The Tin Drum" won the Academy Award for best foreign film. A digitally restored version is now released in theaters.
13.02.2019 +++ Gerhäusser; Karmalker Telenovela ‚Country Queen Regisseur Volker Schlöndorff

German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff says far-right populism a threat to culture 03.09.2019

Many of director Volker Schlöndorff's films focus on German history, such as "The Tin Drum." He told DW why recent regional election gains for the AfD are just as damaging to the cultural realm as they are to politics.

Volker Schlöndorff: 'Tin Drum' director at 80 29.03.2019

The Oscar winner who built a career on acclaimed literary adaptations such as his masterpiece "The Tin Drum" brought international recognition to German cinema. At 80 years old, his work continues to resonate.
Titel: Virgem Margarida Regisseur: Licínio Azevedo Produzent: Pedro Pimenta Verlieh: trigon Film Jahr: 2012 Festival Afrikamera, 12-17 november 2013 in Berlin. http://www.afrikamera.de/de/afrikamera-2013/ Titel: Virgem Margarida 1: une paysanne embarquée par erreur Stichwörter: Licinio Azevedo, Mozambik, Pedro Pimenta, Afrikamera © Re_Imaging Africa 2013 toucouleur e.V. hat das auf drei Jahre angelegte Projekt RE_IMAGING AFRICA: Issues, Perspectives and Utopias of Contemporary African Cinemas initiiert.

Booming African film industry in Berlinale talk spotlight 14.02.2019

There are no African films competing at the Berlinale this year, but African filmmaking is going strong. A panel discussion co-hosted by DW Academy and the German Development Ministry discussed its promising future.
David Levitz about 'The Tin Drum' by Günter Grass © DW

DW book expert David Levitz about 'The Tin Drum' by Günter Grass 05.10.2018

AAAAAAAAH! Young Oskar Matzerath's voice is so piercing that it can shatter glass. That unusual ability isn't the narrator's only unnerving tic in Günter Grass' famous "The Tin Drum.
Hellas Filmbox Berlin | deutsch-griechisches Filmfestival | 24.-28.1.2018 | Urban Spree, Berlin

Experimental cultural exchange: The Hellas Film Festival in Berlin 24.01.2018

Though largely unknown, the Hellas Filmbox Festival in Berlin is certainly worth attending for those interested in Greek film. Among this year's guests are directors Yannis Sakaridis and Volker Schlöndorff.
SYLVIE TESTUD, SIBYLLE CANONICA 41219. picture-alliance / kpa

10 of the most memorable German film debuts 23.01.2018

While many debut films have marked the start of a successful career for some directors, others were quickly forgotten.Here are some of the best debut films by German directors.
Der russische Regisseur Kirill Serebrennikow wartet am 23.08.2017 in einem Gericht in Moskau (Russland) hinter Gittern auf seine Anhörung. Das Staatliche Ermittlungskomitee wirft Serebrennikow vor, 68 Millionen Rubel (knapp eine Million Euro) staatlicher Gelder unterschlagen zu haben. (zu dpa Behörden fordern Hausarrest für Starregisseur Serebrennikow vom 23.08.2017) Foto: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Cate Blanchett joins German petition for Russian theater director's freedom 28.08.2017

German theater directors are calling for the release of detained Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who's been charged with embezzlement. Actress Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff are among the signees.
Hans Christoph von Bock (KINO Moderator deutsch, links) Volker Schlöndorff (Regisseur, mitte) Scott Roxborough (KINO Moderator englisch, rechts) Der Fotograf war der Kameramann, Hans-Jürgen Kassube

Our guest on KINO this week - Director Volker Schlöndorff 08.05.2017

KINO brings you an interview with German director extraordinaire Volker Schlöndorff at the Babelsberg Film Studio. He talks to us about his latest film 'Return to Montauck' and his commitment to political filmmaking.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 07.05.2017 08.05.2017

03.05.2017 Volker Schloendorff Premiere Premiere Rueckkehr nach Montauk im City Kino in Muenchen am 03.05.2017 | Verwendung weltweit

Volker Schlöndorff: 'There is a major volte-face taking place' in France 05.05.2017

Renowned German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff told DW why he's optimistic about the French election - and why he turned down Steven Spielberg to take on a political crisis.
DAS LEBEN DER ANDEREN [GER 2006] aka THE LIVES OF OTHERS ULRICH MUHE DAS LEBEN DER ANDEREN [GER 2006] aka THE LIVES OF OTHERS ULRICH MUHE Date: 2006 (Mary Evans Picture Library)

Oscars in Review: The Films 27.02.2017

In 1980 "The Tin Drum" was the first German movie to win a Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, followed by “Nowhere in Africa” and “The Lives of Others.” Michael Haneke and Stefan Ruzowitzky have won Oscars too.
***ACHTUNG: Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung*** Return to Montauk, Dreharbeiten: Völker Schlöndorff, Isi Laborde, Nina Hoss und Stellan Skarsgård © Wild Bunch Germany/Jim Rakete

Volker Schlöndorff meets Max Frisch 19.02.2017

Director Volker Schlöndorff and playwright and novelist Max Frisch were friends. Schlöndorrf has just made another cinematic adaptation of Max Frisch's novels - Return to Montauk - with a dose of personal love story.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 19.02.2017 19.02.2017

This week on KINO we've got a Berlinale Special! We'll tell you who won the golden and silver bears, take a trip back in time to the 1970's and meet one of the greats of cinema - Volker Schlöndorff.
