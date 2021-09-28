Volker Schlöndorff is a prominent German filmmaker and a representative of the New German Cinema in the 1960s, which also included Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders, Margarethe von Trotta and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Born in 1939, Schlöndorff moved to Paris with his family, where he worked with French filmmakers including Louis Malle and Alain Resnais as an assistant director. Schlöndorff, who debuted with "Young Törless" in 1966, made his international breakthrough with "The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum" (1975), based on a novel by German author Heinrich Böll. His most successful and best known work is the Oscar-winning film "The Tin Drum" (1979), based on a novel by Günter Grass.