Volcano erupts on Spanish island of La Palma

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic island of La Palma began erupting on Sunday, after a week of experiencing seismic activity.

The volcano is located in the island's Cumbre Vieja National Park.

Local TV station Radio Television Canaria showed footage of lava and dust emanating from the mountain.

The eruption follows a 3.8-magnitude quake, whose vibrations were felt on the surface. Emergency services were prepared to evacuate around 1,000 people if necessary, authorities said.

Authorities had begun to evacuate people with reduced mobility earlier on Sunday, as the threat of stronger earthquakes and a volcanic eruption grew.

Authories told local media that there appears to be five points whether the volcano has erupted, at least two of which are spewing a lot of ash

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his government was monitoring the situation and state organizations were ready to support La Palma "in a coordinated manner."

Earlier this week, the government had raised the eruption alert level and instructed people in the area to prepare light luggage with their mobile phones, important documents and any necessary medication in case of evacuation.

Earlier eruptions lasted months.

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology of Spain's National Geology Institute, told local TV station RTVC that it was too early to tell how long this eruption would last.

He added that prior "eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months."

Eruption area is sparsely populated

The island of La Palma, one of several in the Canary Islands group, has around 83,000 residents and is not a popular tourist destination

La Palma is currently, along with Tenerife, the most volcanically active of the islands.

Sunday's eruption is the eighth since records began and the first on La Palma since 1971.

The last eruption on any of the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011. That event last five months.

