Viral phenomenon

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Viral phenomena are data files that are spread via the internet. They can be video clips, pictures, texts or a combination.
When shared on social media, viral content can spread rapidly. So-called Memes are the best-known example of viral phenomena.
Generation Z is going viral on TikTok — not only with dances and cat memes, but with videos about caring for the environment. One collective of young climate influencers called EcoTok is making fun, fast-paced videos about everything from foraging to biodiverse grass. They're gaining hundreds of millions of views on the popular video sharing app. But do they make a dent in the offline world?
Remember those jokes about "2020 vision"? Well a new study suggests that stay-at-home measures during that year may have caused irrevocable damage to children's eyes — and to ours, by extension. Also, how Germans feel about their country's faltering vaccination strategy, and the misleading video from inside a hospital that's been shared a quarter million times.