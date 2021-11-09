Visit the new DW website

Viral phenomenon

Viral phenomena are data files that are spread via the internet. They can be video clips, pictures, texts or a combination.

When shared on social media, viral content can spread rapidly. So-called Memes are the best-known example of viral phenomena.

May 21, 2021 - Mesa, Arizona, USA - Representative PAUL GOSAR (R-AZ) speaks at the ''America First'' Rally ahead of the featured speakers, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL)(Credit Image: Â© Brian Cahn/ZUMA Wire

GOP congressman Gosar under fire for Ocasio-Cortez video meme 09.11.2021

The Arizona Republican released a video featuring images of him violently killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword and then holding it to President Joe Biden's head. Democrats and the White Hose condemned the video.
A supporter of Pakistani Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) holds a placard reading Stop during a protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore on September 17, 2020. - Hundreds of women have taken to the streets of cities across Pakistan in recent days after a woman was raped in front of her two children when her car ran out of fuel near the eastern city of Lahore. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan: Outpouring of anger after woman assaulted by over 400 men 18.08.2021

Cases have been registered against 400 unidentified people after a viral video showed a woman being assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on the country's independence day.
Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw speaks as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a media briefing about Operation Ironside, which disrupts organised crime internationally, in Sydney, Australia, June 8, 2021. AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT.

Australian charged over fake anti-government video 02.08.2021

A viral video showed a man claiming to be Australia's top police commissioner discussing plots against the government. But the police say the video was faked.
Carissa Cabrera is a member of EcoTok. EcoTok's 16 members post videos on climate and environment topics on video-sharing platform TikTok in the hope they will go viral. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, TikTok, Social Media, EcoTok

The Gen Z climate activists going viral on TikTok 18.05.2021

Dance routines and cat memes are usually what goes viral on TikTok. But now young eco-influencers are racking up millions of views with videos on everything from trash to the rights of nature.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/25/21 Dogecoin declines almost 18% in one week.

Dogecoin: The world's most valuable joke 11.05.2021

The cryptocurrency has outperformed all others over the past year and is now valued at $70 billion. Based on a meme, it has ironically shown itself to be rather sensitive to jokes, as revealed in a recent Elon Musk gag.
Bristol youth strike 4 climate protest. The mural of environmental activist Greta Thunberg painted on a wall of the Tobacco Factory near Ashton Gate in Bristol. Picture date: Friday February 28, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire URN:50828684

Living Planet: Climate activists using EcoTok to reach Gen Z 22.04.2021

Generation Z is going viral on TikTok — not only with dances and cat memes, but with videos about caring for the environment. One collective of young climate influencers called EcoTok is making fun, fast-paced videos about everything from foraging to biodiverse grass. They're gaining hundreds of millions of views on the popular video sharing app. But do they make a dent in the offline world?
Graffiti von Albert Einstein an einer Hauswand von der Firma lackaffen.de in Münster, Münster, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa

Famous quotes: Why are so many fake? 24.03.2021

Popular quotes that often appear in speeches, tweets and memes are oftentimes fake. But how did they enter the popular lexicon, and can we find their true origins?

EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's, unknown location, in this undated handout obtained by Reuters. Christie's Images LTD. 2021/BEEPLE/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Beeple digital artwork auctioned for a record $69 million 12.03.2021

Christie's auction house in London had until now only sold physical works of art. Beeple's digital piece has become the third-most-expensive work sold by a living artist.
Ausstellung JEFF KOONS. THE PAINTER & THE SCULPTOR, 20. Juni – 23. September 2012, SCHIRN KUNSTHALLE FRANKFURT © Liebieghaus Skulpturen Sammlung, 2012/Foto: Maria Bykova

Jeff Koons and 'Fait d'hiver': When is plagiarism art? 26.02.2021

Once again, US artist Jeff Koons has been convicted of plagiarism. When is a work of art considered a copy, and what does that mean for memes?
Screenshot Youtube/394th District Court of Texas - Live Stream Kitten Zoom Filter Mishap

'I am not a cat': Courtroom Zoom mishap goes viral 10.02.2021

A lawyer in the US state of Texas has become internet famous after accidentally logging in to a court hearing with a filter that made him look like a kitten.
Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during a South by Southwest 2018 session in Austin. (Suzanne Cordeiro/For the Austin American-Statesman/TNS)

Tweets from Musk send price of Dogecoin soaring 04.02.2021

Prices of Dogecoin rose by 50% less than 24 hours after the world's richest man, Elon Musk, tweeted a meme of himself and the cryptocurrency's logo in Disney's The Lion King film.

DW Business - Europe & America

DW Business - Europe & America 26.01.2021

IMF predicts turnaround in global economic growth - Meme investing sends maligned stocks higher - Turkish woman climbs to height of her profession
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Vaccination frustrations, the rise in myopia & a viral video 26.01.2021

Remember those jokes about "2020 vision"? Well a new study suggests that stay-at-home measures during that year may have caused irrevocable damage to children's eyes — and to ours, by extension. Also, how Germans feel about their country's faltering vaccination strategy, and the misleading video from inside a hospital that's been shared a quarter million times.
Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

Bernie Sanders meme to raise money for charity 25.01.2021

A single photo of US Senator Bernie Sanders has inspired countless memes worldwide. The Democrat said he would use the viral image to help feed the hungry.
Deutschland l Matrosen der Kriegsmarine vor einem Schiff

Why 200-year-old shanty songs embody the spirit of 2021 14.01.2021

TikTok has turned "Wellerman," a 19th-century sea shanty, into a viral hit. The collective musical experience expresses the hopes and pain of our pandemic world.

Künstlerischer Leiter NRW-Forum

Alain Bieber: The Internet as the artist's digital workplace 06.12.2020

The internet should be a basic right, according to the artistic director of NRW Forum, Alain Bieber. Young artists in particular work on digital platforms, where they use images and memes in their work.
