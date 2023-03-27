Violence and protests on Kenya's streets
Kenya is again being hit by massive demonstrations. The conflict between opposition and government has resulted in violent clashes, looting and burning barricades.
Police against demonstrators
On Monday, opposition leader Raila Odinga again called for demonstrations against the government. Thousands of people took to the streets in the capital, Nairobi, defying warnings by police and state leaders, who had declared that the protests were "illegal." Violent riots broke out in the slums of the city, which were answered by the police with tear gas and water cannon.
Tear gas and water cannon
Two men, supporters of Raila Odinga, wash tear gas from their eyes. The clashes between police and protesters are becoming increasingly violent. One young man has already lost his life. Police actions during the protests are now to be investigated.
Burning barricades
There was heavy rioting throughout the country. Violent gangs went on looting sprees in Kibera, the largest slum in the capital. They erected barricades that were set on fire and injured numerous police officers. In turn, security forces arrested more than 200 people, including many opposition politicians.
Politicians and press at the protest march
Raila Odinga's convoy of cars also repeatedly came under tear gas fire. Local news channels were originally not allowed to report on the demonstrations, but the High Court declared the ban unconstitutional. Journalists covering the protests were attacked by both police and violent gangs.
Outrage in the stands
The clashes have had Kenya firmly in their grip for a week already, and the residents of Nairobi have had plenty to look at. Raila Odinga and his party do not recognize the election victory of President William Ruto. They blame the government for rapidly rising living costs and demand Ruto's resignation. He has been running the country since September.
The essentials of life are missing
Many people in Kenya can barely provide for their families. Prices for basic foodstuffs and energy have skyrocketed, the national currency has crashed and the consequences of a record drought are felt everywhere. A resident of the Kibera slum tells the press she will protest "until the price of cooking flour is reduced."
Looking into an uncertain future
Residents in Nairobi's Kawangware neighborhood watch the action from a safe distance. The African Union (AU) has called on all parties to remain calm and engage in political dialogue to overcome their differences. Moussa Faki Mahamat, head of the AU Commission, expressed his "deep concern at the violence."