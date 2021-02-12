Video game addiction is characterized by the excessive or compulsive use of computer games and video games.

There is no clear diagnosis for video game addiction. Therefore researchers generally follow the criteria for pathological gambling and substance-related addiction (alcohol, drugs, etc.). Typical indications are loss of control over the duration of the game, social isolation and withdrawal symptoms (insomnia or nervousness). Counseling centers for internet or computer game addiction provide help for those affected and their relatives.