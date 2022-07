The Neue Wache

Since 1993, the Neue Wache (New Guardhouse) has been Germany's central memorial site for the victims of war and tyranny. It was built at the beginning of the 19th century according to designs of Karl Friedrich Schinkel and has always been a memorial site. First for the Napoleonic Wars of Liberation 1813 — 1815, later for the fallen of the First and Second World War.