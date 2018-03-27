Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Vespa, first produced in Italy in 1946, was designed by former aircraft engineer Corradino D'Ascanio to be marketed by businessman Enrico Piaggio. It became a symbol of postwar-Italy.
Originally, the Vespa was to be named "paperino" which means "little duck," but it was then decided that Vespa ("wasp") was more suitable. The scooter was marketed in particular as a convenient means of transportation for women in post-war Italy, who had just voted for the very first time in the country's history. The Hollywood film "Roman Holiday" (1953) featuring legendary stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck on a Vespa, as well as the film "Quadrophenia" with the British band The Who, drove up Vespa sales. It became a worldwide symbol of youth and adventure in the 1960s, and continues to be popular until today.