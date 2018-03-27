Visit the new DW website

Vespa

The Vespa, first produced in Italy in 1946, was designed by former aircraft engineer Corradino D'Ascanio to be marketed by businessman Enrico Piaggio. It became a symbol of postwar-Italy.

Originally, the Vespa was to be named "paperino" which means "little duck," but it was then decided that Vespa ("wasp") was more suitable. The scooter was marketed in particular as a convenient means of transportation for women in post-war Italy, who had just voted for the very first time in the country's history. The Hollywood film "Roman Holiday" (1953) featuring legendary stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck on a Vespa, as well as the film "Quadrophenia" with the British band The Who, drove up Vespa sales. It became a worldwide symbol of youth and adventure in the 1960s, and continues to be popular until today.

EMXD_16_13_06_Extratour_Rom.JPG ©DW

Extra tour: Touring Rome on a Vespa 27.03.2018

Every year, some ten million tourists come to Rome. One authentically Italian way of taking in the city's sights is on a Vespa scooter. We give it a whirl, visiting sites like the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain.
Bild: Imago

Bild: Imago

Zur Bildergalerie Vespa Italy ENRICO PIAGGIO by a VESPA scooter Factory Copyright: picture alliance/ROPI

The Vespa – an Italian classic turns 70 21.07.2016

The Italian motorscooter is still a favorite among Europeans young and old. The design has remained nearly the same since it was introduced in 1946.
Zur Bildergalerie Vespa Italy - April 11, 2016 VESPA PIAGGIO Next April 23, 2016 the most beloved scooter Vespa by Italian Piaggio Group will celebrate its 70th birthday. VESPA GTS Super Copyright: picture alliance/ROPI

EIN HERZ UND EINE KRONE 14. Woche SENDETERMIN: SA310301 ORF 2 2350 Prinzessin Anne hat die langweiligen Staatsempfänge satt und entschwindet in Rom aus dem Palast. Als der Journalist Joe Bradley das junge Mädchen schlafend auf einer Parkbank findet, bietet er ihr ein Nachtquartier. Erst am Tag darauf wird ihm bewusst, wen er eigentlich beherbergt hat. Szene: Bradley (GREGORY PECK) und Anne (AUDREY HEPBURN) bei ihrer flotten Vespafahrt. Box-0-54495 , 31kpaHerz1

EIN HERZ UND EINE KRONE 14. Woche SENDETERMIN: SA310301 ORF 2 2350 Prinzessin Anne hat die langweiligen Staatsempfänge satt und entschwindet in Rom aus dem Palast. Als der Journalist Joe Bradley das junge Mädchen schlafend auf einer Parkbank findet, bietet er ihr ein Nachtquartier. Erst am Tag darauf wird ihm bewusst, wen er eigentlich beherbergt hat. Szene: Bradley (GREGORY PECK) und Anne (AUDREY HEPBURN) bei ihrer flotten Vespafahrt. Box-0-54495 , 31kpaHerz1

EMXD_16_13_06_Extratour_Rom.JPG ©DW

EMXD_16_13_06_Extratour_Rom.JPG ©DW

