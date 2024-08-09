  1. Skip to content
Venezuela: Maduro suspends X after Musk election 'attack'

August 9, 2024

President Nicolas Maduro said he signed a decree to block access to the X social media platform for 10 days, having previously accused its owner, Elon Musk, of an "attack" on his disputed reelection.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jGtl
Nicolas Maduro at a press conference in Caracas, July 30, 2024.
Maduro said he ordered for the platform to be blocked in Venezuela for 10 daysImage: Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Venezuela's contested President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said he had signed a resolution to block access to the social media platform X in the country for 10 days. 

The state agency in charge of telecommunications would "remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days," Maduro said. 

The platform's owner, Elon Musk commented critically several times about Venezuela's recent contentious elections, for instance, welcoming news of the US government recognizing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the rightful winner of the vote, though his political attention has moved elsewhere in recent days.

Maduro had previously accused the billionaire of an "attack" on his reelection, himself frequently taking aim at Musk in response. 

This is a developing story. More to follow.

msh/sms (AFP, EFE, Reuters) 