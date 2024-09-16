Venezuela - Land of Lost Children

Venezuela - Land of Lost ChildrenSeptember 16, 2024
The film shows the fate of two single mothers who do everything they can to get by, taking care of themselves and their children. In Maracaibo's Santa Rosa de Agua district, health care has collapsed and children are starving. Carolina has set up a foundation to combat child malnutrition.
Because there is so much violence in Santa Rosa, Carolina has placed her own daughter in a home in a safer part of the city. The home is an oasis in the midst of chaos. But many of the children here have not seen their parents for years and are severely traumatized.
Most people in the Santa Rosa district survive by resorting to violence, crime, prostitution and begging. "I've had to do so much for my children," says Kiara. "Selling drugs, stealing, prostituting myself. Everything a woman can do for her children." Her eldest son Yorbenis is 14 and has already joined a gang.
Out of desperation, Kiara decides to leave the country for Colombia. She takes her two youngest children with her, while Yorbenis stays behind alone. Now she’s afraid that he’ll be murdered in her absence.
