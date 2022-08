Ready for some island life?

Three rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and an unobstructed view of the sea in all directions — that's how this holiday home in the former lighthouse of Prišnjak, in Croatia, advertises itself. Anyone who checks in here has the large house and an entire island to themselves. If you don't have your own boat, you can take a mini-ferry. Then it's time to put on the brakes and enjoy the peace and quiet.