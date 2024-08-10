USA: Escape from Hurricane Milton in Florida
Hurricane Milton heads towards the Florida coast via the Gulf of Mexico as sandbags are distributed and some people evacuate their homes amid dramatic warnings.
Preparations in Orange County, Florida
Florida residents are feverishly preparing for the coming Hurricane Milton. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of "one of the most severe storms of the hurricane season." Despite a slight weakening from hurricane force 5 to 4, the all-clear is not yet in sight. The cities of Naples, Fort Meyers and the Tampa metropolitan region are particularly at risk.
An alarming warning in Tampa
"I can say this without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you are going to die," was one of the urgent warnings from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. In many parts of Florida's coastal region, residents have been called upon to evacuate to safer areas.
In the rubble of Hurricane Helene
Just recently, parts of the state of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Helene. According to the US authorities, at least 225 people lost their lives as a result of Helene, 15 of them in Florida. The clean-up work is being rushed ahead before Hurricane Milton arrives.
Barricaded buildings
Edward Montgomery from Saint Petersburg, Florida, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) south of Tampa, screws boards in front of the windows of his apartment to protect them from damage caused by the approaching storm. During the hurricane season, generally from the beginning of June to the end of November, Florida residents have to reckon with severe storms.
Zoo animals move into emergency shelter
The African porcupine Chompers at Tampa Zoo is also moving to safer accommodations. The zoo has to evacuate animals due to the impending hurricane. Some storm-proof buildings on the zoo grounds will serve as emergency accommodations for the exotic four-legged friends.
Traffic chaos and overcrowded gas stations
Long traffic jams stretch across the roads as thousands of people leave the evacuation areas. Some gas stations have run out of fuel and supermarket shelves are empty.
Storm surge warnings along the coast
"Extreme Danger: Do Not Enter" — a sign with this warning blocks the way to the beach in St. Pete Beach. The weather authorities are expecting wind speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour (155 mph) and a storm surge. In Tampa, the water can rise by up to 3.60 meters (nearly 11 feet and 10 inches) and there are warnings of heavy rainfall and flash floods.