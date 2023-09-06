  1. Skip to content
US top diplomat Blinken makes surprise visit to Kyiv

September 6, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes a surprise visit to Kyiv and is expected to announce a new aid package for Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VzkG
Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Image: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/picture alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv where he is expected to announce a new aid package worth more than $1 billion (€930 million).

The Reuters news agency cited a senior State Department official as saying Blinken's visit to Ukraine would last two days, making it the first overnight trip since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

He previously visited Ukraine in April 2022  — together with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin — and September 2022. 

There had been no mention of the trip from his department, and it comes as Ukraine's Parliament gets set to approve the appointment of a new defense minister.

More to come on this breaking news at dw.com

A Ukrainian soldier exacts precision as he works a grenade launcher, July 20, 2023.

Ukraine updates: US warns North Korea against arming Russia

