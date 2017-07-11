 US: Shooting in Sacramento leaves several dead | News | DW | 03.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: Shooting in Sacramento leaves several dead

Police have closed off parts of Sacramento, California following a deadly shooting.

Police are pictured with on the perimeter of the scene

Sacramento police have shut roads leading to the scene of Sunday morning's shooting

At least six people have died following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, local police said Sunday.

Sacramento police said there had been "at least 15 shooting victims," with the six fatalities included in that number.

Resident have been urged  to avoid the area where the violence occurred.

Police did not provide much more detail, other than to say that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

The shooting took place in the downtown area of the city which is full of bars and restaurants.

More to follow...

kb/wd (Reuters, AP)

Advertisement