US: Shooting in Sacramento leaves several dead

At least six people have died following a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, local police said Sunday.

Sacramento police said there had been "at least 15 shooting victims," with the six fatalities included in that number.

Resident have been urged to avoid the area where the violence occurred.

Police did not provide much more detail, other than to say that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

The shooting took place in the downtown area of the city which is full of bars and restaurants.

More to follow...

kb/wd (Reuters, AP)