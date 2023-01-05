US sentences former Bolivian minister to 6 years for bribery

In October, he pleaded guilty to having received $532,000 (€ 500,000) as a bribe from a Florida-based company. In exchange, he helped the firm seal a lucrative tear gas contract with Bolivia's defense ministry in 2019.
Bolivia faces a power vacuum
Money laundered through the US financial system
In May 2021, Murillo, his former assistant Sergio Mendez Mendizabal and three American businessmen were arrested in Florida.
A month later, Mendizabal and the three Americans — Luis Berkman, Bryan Berkman, and Philip Lichtenfeld — pleaded guilty over their role in the conspiracy.
According to investigators, Murillo and his co-conspirators helped the Florida-based Bravo Tactical Solutions company to obtain a $5.6 million contract with the former Bolivian government to supply tear gas and non-lethal equipment.
The company was run by Bryan Berkman, a dual national of Bolivia and the United States.
An affidavit from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleges that Berkman purchased the teargas from Brazil for $3.3 million.
The profits from the deal which paid the bribes were allegedly laundered through the US financial system. Murillo received nearly $130,000 in cash at a family member's home in Miami.
Arturo Murillo was one of the more outspoken voices with a long history of far-right provocation in Anez's conservative government.
As a congressman, he supported a ban on abortion by telling women that if they wanted to terminate a pregnancy, they should kill themselves by jumping from a five-story building.
He referred to his political opponents as "narco-terrorists," charged the former President Morales with sedition and drew rebuke from international human rights groups for the deadly way in which he led the police to act against protesters.