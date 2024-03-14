US Senator Chuck Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaUS Senator Chuck Schumer calls for new elections in IsraelTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaBenjamin Alvarez Gruber in Washington03/14/2024March 14, 2024The call by the US Senate majority leader, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, was the most strident rebuke of Israel yet by a senior US official since the October 7 attacks.https://p.dw.com/p/4dXBQAdvertisement