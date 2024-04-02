US Republicans introduce bill to name airport after Trump

US Republican Representative Guy Reschenthaler has filed legislation to rename the Dulles International Airport in Virginia as "Donald J. Trump International Airport." Congressional Democrats have mocked the idea.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives are seeking to name the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after the 45th president, Donald Trump.

We have now landed at 'Donald J. Trump International Airport'

US Republican Representative Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania said in an X post on Tuesday that Trump is the "best president of my lifetime" and that his leadership stood for freedom, prosperity and strength.

Therefore, he was introducing legislation to rename Dulles as "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

The short two-page bill, which was filed Friday, has also been co-sponsored by several other pro-Trump Republicans, such as Troy Nehls of Texas and Paul Gosar of Arizona. The legislation would necessitate that the name of the airport be changed in official records.

The Dulles airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, a former US Secretary of State who served during Republican President Dwight Eisenhower's administration in the 1950s. The airport is a hub for the Washington D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas and offers many domestic and international routes.

For the name to be changed, the legislation would have to pass both the House, which has a thin Republican majority, and the Democratic-controlled Senate. It's unlikely to be adopted amid opposition from Democrats.

Virginia Democrat: A federal prison should be named after Trump instead

Gerry Connolly, a Democrat in the US House who represents Fairfax County in Virginia where Dulles airport is located, mocked the idea of a name change.

"Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges," Connolly said in a statement, referring to Trump's legal troubles. "If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison."

Jennifer Wexton, another Democratic congresswoman representing northern Virginia, said the bill is "just another in a long list of instances where extreme Republicans have shown how unserious and delusional they are."

It's not uncommon in the US for airports to be named after prominent presidents or political figures. So far, no airport in the US has been named after Trump, who is currently running against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Another airport in the DC area is named Ronald Reagan National Airport after the conservative Republican who served in the White House from 1981 to 1989.

New York City's main international hub, meanwhile, is named John F. Kennedy International Airport, bearing the name of the famous Democrat who was assassinated in 1963.

