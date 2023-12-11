  1. Skip to content
US pilot ejects as F-16 crashes into sea near South Korea

December 11, 2023

According to the US Air Force, the pilot was on a routine training mission. It is the latest crash involving US military aircraft in the region in the past few months.

A US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft taxis after landing at Kunsan Air Base
The F-16 took off from Kunsan Air Base, one of the two main air bases used by the US military in South KoreaImage: Ssgt. Samuel Earick/U.S Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

A United States F-16 fighter plane crashed into waters off the coast of South Korea on Monday, the US Air Force said.

The pilot was rescued after ejecting when the aircraft experienced an "in-flight emergency."

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our airman by our  Republic of Korea Maritime Forces Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," Colonel Matthew Gaetke, the 8th Fight Wing commander, said.

The crash happened during a routine training mission over the Yellow Sea. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Recent US training accidents 

In May, a US F-16 fighter plane crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The pilot safely ejected from the plane, and there were no other casualties.

In neighboring Japan, the US military grounded its V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft fleet after a fatal crash that killed eight US airmen last month.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

lo/wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)