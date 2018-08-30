 US Open: Zverev dominant and Kerber determined on good day for Germans | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.08.2018

Sports

US Open: Zverev dominant and Kerber determined on good day for Germans

Alexander Zverev continued to suggest he's a genuine contender for the US Open with a dismantling of Nicholas Mahut. Earlier on Thursday, Angelique Kerber wasn't quite so convincing but also made the last 16.

US Open - Alexander Zverev (Getty Images/J. Finney)

For someone so obviously talented, Alexander Zverev's record of being knocked out in the second round of his last three appearances at Flushing Meadows is a dismal record.

But the 21-year-old looks in majestic form so far this year, with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over France's Nicholas Mahut meaning he's dropped only 15 games in his two matches to date.

The number four seed was on top of his veteran opponent throughout, hitting 43 winners and 10 aces while converting each of his five break points. Incredibly, his first serve average was 134 miles per hour.

Zverev's reward for the win is a last 16 match against compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber, who came back from a first set loss to beat Australia's Matt Ebden 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0.

Kerber marches on

Much like Zverev, Kerber looked totally in control early in her match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson, racing in to a 4-1 lead in the second set after winning the first 6-2.

But, as she sometimes has a tendency to do, the German player let things slip, allowing her opponent to hold off two match points at 5-3 before the Swede won four straight games to steal the second set 7-5.

But the Wimbledon champion, who won this tournament in a golden 2016, finally stopped Larsson's momentum in the third set, breaking her to go up 5-4, then served out the gruelling match to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in more than two hours.

"I think we both really played on a really high level from the first point," Kerber said. "In the end it was one or two points to decide the match."

With temperatures flirting with 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday, tournament officials again implemented an extreme heat policy, which both players took advantage of after the second set. 

Kerber will play Slovakia's Dominika Cibulková, seeded 29, in round 3. 

US Open: Kerber and Zverev beat the heat to reach round two

Angelique Kerber brushed off scorching temperatures and an early wobble to beat Russia's Margarita Gasparyan and reach the second round of the US Open. Alexander Zverev also impressed with a straight-sets win of his own. (28.08.2018)  

Germany's Angelique Kerber defeats Serena Williams in Wimbledon final

Angelique Kerber is the first German to win the title since Steffi Graf's victory in 1996. She previously won the 2016 Australian Open and 2016 US Open. (14.07.2018)  

Tennis US Open | Alexander Zverevtrainiert mit Coach Ivan Lendl

US Open: Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev lead German hopes in New York 27.08.2018

After her Wimbledon triumph, Angelique Kerber approaches her next Grand Slam in relaxed mood. In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev hopes his work with Ivan Lendl will pay dividends as he looks to break into the big four.

2018 US Open | Angelique Kerber

US Open: Kerber and Zverev beat the heat to reach round two 28.08.2018

Angelique Kerber brushed off scorching temperatures and an early wobble to beat Russia's Margarita Gasparyan and reach the second round of the US Open. Alexander Zverev also impressed with a straight-sets win of his own.

Tennis US Open - Alize Cornet

US Open officials apologize after sexist shirt removal row 29.08.2018

US Open bosses have apologized after wrongly sanctioning French player Alize Cornet for removing her shirt, while male players were allowed to remove theirs. The tournament has so far been played in blistering heat.

