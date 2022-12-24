US Marines must allow Sikh recruits with beards, court rules

The Marines argued that recruits needed to be "stripped of their individuality" as part of a "psychological transformation" toward shared sacrifice, the court document read.
Court rejects argument, says other forms of expressions largely allowed
The federal appeals court rejected the argument, saying the claimed interest was "troublingly disconnected" from the Corp's own leadership recruitment process.
The Marine Corps is part of the US Navy, and many of the officers are trained at the Naval Academy.
The Naval Academy, however, accommodates beards and "wearing of the same religious articles," the court said in its opinion.
The judges also noted that the Marines exempted men with razor bumps, a skin condition, from shaving.
The Corps permits women to maintain hairstyles and largely allows tattoos, which the court described as being "a quintessential expression of individual identity."
Judge Patrica Millet wrote that if the need to develop unit cohesion during recruit training can accommodate some external markers of individuality, "then whatever line is drawn cannot turn on whether those indicia are prevalent in society or instead reflect the faith practice of a minority."
This report was written in part with material from AFP news agency.