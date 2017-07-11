US jailbreak 'couple': On-the-run officer dies, fugitive caught

Authorities in the US state of Alabama said the 10-day search for a guard-inmate pair who had been on the run was over on Monday.

Former jail official Vicky White, who was accused of helping an inmate escape, shot and killed herself after a high-speed chase with police, officials said. The 56-year-old was described by investigators as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner.

Casey White, the 38-year-old fugitive and long-time criminal, surrendered after the chase, according to the police.

The two were caught when authorities chasing them crashed into their vehicle after a manhunt through three states, authorities said.

What we know about the jailbreak

Vicky White had had a spotless record during her service as an Alabama prison officer. She and Casey White vanished on her last day of work before retirement.

They had left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29 on the pretext of an appointment that didn't exist.

Officials said investigators found she had sold her home in the weeks before the jailbreak and withdrawn about $90,000 (€85,175) in cash from several banks in the area.

Authorities were offering a $10,000 reward for information on the pair.

The US Marshals was offering up to $10,000 for information about Casey White and Vicky White

Police 'got a dangerous man off the street'

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence in prison on charges of kidnapping, burglary and attempted murder, among other crimes.

He was awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a burglary in 2015.

"We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again," said Rick Singleton, the sheriff of Lauderdale County in Alabama, home to the scene of the original jailbreak.

fb/rt (AFP, AP)