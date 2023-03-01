  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
The US embassy in Havana, Cuba
The mysterious syndrome was first reported by US officials in the Cuban capital Havana in 2016Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Boylan
PoliticsUnited States of America

US intelligence: 'Havana syndrome' not foreign foes' work

1 hour ago

US diplomats and intelligence officials reported mysterious ailments that came to be known as "Havana syndrome." Many fear directed energy weapons were involved though US intelligence now says that is "very unlikely."

https://p.dw.com/p/4O8VM

The US intelligence community concluded it was unlikely that the so-called "Havana syndrome" was caused by a foreign adversary.

The new intelligence assessment found no credible evidence that any US adversary had a weapon or device capable of causing symptoms behind the mysterious syndrome.

What did US intelligence conclude?

The Washington Post first reported that seven intelligence agencies reviewed over a thousand cases. 

Of the seven agencies, five determined that it was "very unlikely," while the other two said it was "unlikely."

A US official told reporters that most of the cases "can be reasonably explained by medical conditions or environmental and technical factors, including previously undiagnosed illnesses."

What is Havana syndrome?

The US Embassy in Cuba restarted full visa and consular operations in January for the first time since 2017, when staff fell ill with mysterious symptoms known as "Havana syndrome."

While there clearly is no standardized definition of the affliction, those who have been affected have reported drowsiness, fatigue, headaches, and problems with hearing and vision.

Some of those affected also ended up losing their hearing permanently.

Unexplained cases also popped up in Colombia, Vietnam, Russia, China, Austria, and even Berlin.

Medical experts who looked at some of those first affected in Cuba found concussion-like symptoms, except that they didn't disappear.

lo/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Business8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

Migration15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration8 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage