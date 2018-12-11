US flight turned back after human heart left on board

A forgotten human heart caused a US airliner to turn back mid-flight when staff realized it had been left on board. The error wasted precious time — a human heart for transplant can only be stored for a matter of hours.
A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Seattle to Dallas had to turn around mid-flight last weekend after it was discovered that a human heart had been left on the plane, officials said Thursday.
The airliner was flying over eastern Idaho — around 600 miles (around 950 kilometers) into the journey — when staff discovered the "life-critical cargo shipment," which had been transported from California and was meant to be delivered to a Seattle hospital.
"Once we realized the error we immediately worked to return to Seattle," airline spokesman Dan Landson told French news agency AFP.
The airline did not provide the name of the company that shipped the organ, or further details. It is unclear which hospital was meant to receive the heart or whether it could be used for transplant.
Wasted time
The Seattle Times newspaper reported that Flight 3606's captain told passengers the cargo causing the plane to turn back was a human heart.
The error is thought to have cost up four hours, roughly three of them in the air, AFP reported. The length of time a human heart can be stored before transplant is short, typically between four and six hours according to medical experts.
Andrew Gottschalk, a doctor with no connection to the incident, told the Seattle Times that his fellow passengers were shocked as those with internet connections discovered the small window of viability for a heart transplant.
Gottschalk described the incident as a "horrific story of gross negligence."
