  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
PoliticsFiji

US, Fiji move to strengthen military ties

November 23, 2024

The US Defense Secretary announced a bilateral agreement under negotiation to allow US forces to support Fiji. The power struggle between Washington and Beijing in the region makes the island nation an important ally.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nLKI
Lloyd Austin
The US pledged $4.9 million (€4.7 million) for Fiji's military modernization and signed a logistics cooperation dealImage: HANDOUT/AFP

The United States and Fiji had talks to strengthen military ties, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during his visit to the Pacific nation on Saturday.

The two nations are negotiating a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that will enable the US "to deploy and re-deploy forces in support of Fiji," according to Austin.

The US defense secretary added that it will help "US train with the Fijians on a more routine basis."

The US also pledged $4.9 million (€4.7 million) for Fiji's military modernization and signed a logistics cooperation deal, the US Department of Defense said.

The trip marked the first-ever visit to Fiji by a US defense secretary, and the last stop in Austin's tour of the Asia-Pacific region that included stops in Australia, the Philippines, and Laos.

Caught between Washington and Beijing

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called Austin's visit a "historic moment in the US and Fiji relationship."

The former military commander said his country looked forward "to continuing to work closely with the United States going forward, including with the new incoming Trump administration".

"We are all here to talk about peace, and how we guard and protect and promote that peace," he said.

The power struggle between Washington and Beijing in the South Pacific region makes Fiji an important ally.

The mostly pro-Western Rabuka has recently made trips to Beijing, where he signed bilateral deals on trade, infrastructure and Chinese-language education.

ss/zc (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Man sitting on boulders to be used to build a sea wall

Climate change – Fiji is running out of time

Climate change – Fiji is running out of time

In Fiji, every child knows what climate change means. The South Pacific islands are highly vulnerable to rising sea levels and coastal erosion. As coastal regions are becoming inhabitable, villagers are forced to relocate.
CatastropheAugust 3, 202201:58 min