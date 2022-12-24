  1. Skip to content
Sitiveni Rabuka speaks to the media during a press conference.
Sitiveni Rubaka was confirmed as Fiji's next prime minister. Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP/picture alliance
PoliticsFiji

Fiji's 'Rambo' Rabuka returns as prime minister

1 hour ago

People's Alliance Party head Sitiveni Rabuka defeated the incumbent Frank Bainimarama by one vote. Previously, the two leaders have led their own military coups.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LOGB

Former military commander Sitiveni Rubaka was confirmed as Fiji's next prime minister on Saturday.

Rabuka's victory ended the 10 days of uncertainty after a general election delivered a hung verdict.

The 74-year-old won the nomination by one parliamentary vote over the incumbent Frank Bainimarama who has been in power for the last 16 years.

Previously, Rabuka served as prime minister between 1992 and 1999.

He accused the outgoing government of stoking "fear and chaos" to derail his return to power.

Fiji on the frontline of climate change

A narrow triumph for Rabuka

Rabuka, nicknamed "Rambo," is the head of the People's Alliance Party which formed a majority coalition with two other parties.

On Saturday a secret parliamentary vote for prime minister was held. Twenty-eight members voted for Rabuka while 27 voted in support of Bainimarama.

Sitiveni Rabuka smiles at the camera after after voting at a polling station during the Fijian general election.
Rabuka's current victory marks an extraordinary political comeback. Image: REUTERS

Rabuka's coalition currently holds 29 seats in parliament. This suggests that one member broke the ranks to vote in favor of the incumbent prime minister.

Bainimarama is yet to concede defeat. It remains unclear whether he would sit in opposition or resign as the leader of the Fiji First party.

A tense week amid post-election deadlock

It has been a tense week in the island nation, where democracy is fragile.

Following a deadlocked general election, the Fijian military was called in on Thursday to assist the police with maintaining "security and stability".

Bainimarama cited unsubstantiated reports of ethnic violence to justify the military presence. 

Police also summoned Rabuka for questioning after he asked the military to step in and help resolve an election night "glitch" that delayed results for hours.

Rubuka accused the former government of "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines."

An extraordinary political comeback

Many Fijians feared that the government's claims of ethnic violence was a pretext for a potential coup.

Fiji has seen four coups in the last 35 years. Both Rabuka and Bainimarama played leading roles in the previous moves to oust former Fijian leaders.

Fiji's leader Frank Bainimarama leaves after voting at a polling booth during Fijian elections.
Frank Bainimarama has been in power for the last 16 years.Image: Mick Tsikas/AAP Images/REUTERS

Rabuka instigated two coups in 1987 while Bainimarama became prime minister a year after he toppled the government in 2006.  

Rabuka's current victory marks an extraordinary political comeback. 

European Union Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam tweeted his congratulations to the leader shortly after the announcement.

Rabuka will be officially sworn in later on Saturday at Government House.

ns/wd (APE, AFP)

