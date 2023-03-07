  1. Skip to content
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (l) meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (r) in Baghdad as a translator sitting between them takes notes
Secretary Austin's visit is seen as a signal of support for PM Sudani's resistance to Iranian influence in IraqImage: Iraqi Prime Ministry Press Office/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsIraq

US defense chief Austin in Iraq before 20th war anniversary

13 minutes ago

Lloyd Austin said he was "optimistic" about the future during the unannounced visit. Iraq has endured two decades of chaos and bloodshed since the US toppled Saddam Hussein.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OMtI

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Baghdad Tuesday, where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, saying he hoped to "strengthen and broaden relations" on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of the country.

Austin told Sudani US troops were "ready to remain" in Iraq at Baghdad's invitation.

"I am optimistic about the future of our partnership. The United States will continue to strengthen and broaden out partnership in support of Iraqi security, stability and sovereignty" Austin said as he spoke to reporters after meetings with Prime Minister Sudani and Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi.

Prime Minister Sudani conveyed to Austin Iraq's shared desire to "strengthen and consolidate relations" with the US. He also stressed his country's commitment to "maintaining balanced relations with regional and international powers."

People mill past a destroyed car and bombed out buildings in Baghdad, Iraq
Iraq has been mired in violence and political division since the US invaded in March 2003Image: Karim Sahib/dpa/picture alliance

Why are US troops still in Iraq?

Though Iraq announced the official end of combat operations in late 2021, some 2,500 US troops are currently stationed there to provide training.

Austin said it was important that the US "be able to operate safely and securely to provide this vital work."

Austin also made a point of thanking Sudani and Abbasi for "their commitment to ensure that the coalition forces in Iraq." He added that Iraq "will be protected from state and non-state actors."

Security in the region has been a concern since the US led an invasion of the country in 2003, toppling then leader Saddam Hussein and creating a power vacuum that has remained volatile.

Opinions in both the US and Iraq have been divided over the continued presence of US combat troops in the Middle Eastern nation.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (r) shakes hands with Nechirvan Barzani (r), the president of Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region
Austin (l) also met with Nechirvan Barzani (r), the president of Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region during his visitImage: Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images

Austin urges Kurds and Iraqis to come together

Austin and Sudani also met with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. Among other things, Erbil and Baghdad have long been at loggerheads over Iraq's budget and oil revenue sharing between the national and regional governments.

"Erbil and Baghdad must work together for the good of all Iraqis, and Kurdish leaders must put aside their divisions and come together to build a secure and prosperous Iraqi Kurdish region," Austin said after talks with Barzani. 

A US war of choice with a massive price tag

Iraq has experienced two decades of chaos since the George W. Bush administration chose to expand its "War on Terror" and launch a highly contentious ground invasion of the country on March 20, 2003, justifying the decision with questionable claims that Saddam Hussein's government possessed weapons of mass destruction.

No such weapons were ever found.

The country, which had been ruled by a Sunni-Arab government under Saddam, has been governed under various power-sharing administrations since his ouster.

Many of those successive governments have forged closer ties with Iraq's Shia neighbor, Iran — an archenemy of the US.

The instability of the security situation coupled with political gridlock have led to an underinvestment in infrastructure and public services despite Iraq having vast oil and gas reserves.

Austin, who was the last commanding general of US forces in Iraq, is the highest-ranking member of President Joe Biden's administration to travel to Iraq.

js/ar (AFP, Reuters)

