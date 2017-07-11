US Congressman Lee Zeldin attacked during speech: reports

A New York congressman was attacked by a knife-wielding man on Thursday night.

Congressman Lee Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform when a man rushed the stage "wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out," witnesses told local media outlet WROC.

The incident occurred in Perinton, a town in New York State.

The alleged attacker was suppressed and taken into custody. Zeldin was unharmed and returned to the stage soon after the attack.

Footage shared by a local journalist showed the attacker approaching Zeldin before being tackled.

Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. He has represented New York's first district in the house of representatives since 2015.

Zeldin is a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump and was voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

The Army Reserve lieutenant colonel hopes to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since 2002.

